'Happy' And 'Sad' Music Might Not Be Nearly as Universal as We Thought

"I've really been exploring me, where I come from and how I came about," says BEKA, beaming over Zoom, all vibrant in her trademark red lip. "It felt important to put down in words this kind of deep revelation that I was having." The deepest of these revelations form part of the singer-songwriter's self-penned EP Your Skin, a collection of atmospheric, hope-filled pop, exploring themes of legacy and identity, beauty and self-confidence. We meet just before the EP’s release, during rehearsals with her band and before she joins electronic music duo HONNE on their world tour. BEKA is, as she puts it, "ecstatic". After a string of standout performances supporting acts like Laura Mvula and Griff, she’s more than ready to share the music she describes as a "magic, medicinal thing" that allowed her to heal.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO