ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Happy' And 'Sad' Music Might Not Be Nearly as Universal as We Thought

By MIKE MCRAE
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the climax of the movie. The protagonist's love interest is mortally wounded, their dog has run off, and for some reason it's now raining. To drive home the fact it's a gut-wrenching moment, the music is now playing in a somber minor key. New research suggests there could...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

A couple of weeks ago, Beyoncé announced that she would release a new solo album called Renaissance this summer. It’ll be her first full-on solo LP since she came out with Lemonade more than six years ago, and anticipation, as you’d imagine, is high. Last week, Beyoncé released the LP’s first single, the absolute banger “Break My Soul.” Today, she’s unveiled the Renaissance album art, and it’s really something.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

“I Turned My Grandparents’ Interracial Love Story Into Music”: BEKA On Legacy, Identity & EP Your Skin

"I've really been exploring me, where I come from and how I came about," says BEKA, beaming over Zoom, all vibrant in her trademark red lip. "It felt important to put down in words this kind of deep revelation that I was having." The deepest of these revelations form part of the singer-songwriter's self-penned EP Your Skin, a collection of atmospheric, hope-filled pop, exploring themes of legacy and identity, beauty and self-confidence. We meet just before the EP’s release, during rehearsals with her band and before she joins electronic music duo HONNE on their world tour. BEKA is, as she puts it, "ecstatic". After a string of standout performances supporting acts like Laura Mvula and Griff, she’s more than ready to share the music she describes as a "magic, medicinal thing" that allowed her to heal.
MUSIC
Complex

Beyoncé Reveals ‘Renaissance’ Cover Art, Shares ‘Intention’ Behind New Album

With one month to go until its release, Beyoncé has shared the mission statement and cover art for her new album, Renaissance. The art, as can be seen below alongside Bey’s message to fans, features the singer atop a crystal horse. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the cover for her first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade is particularly striking. Renaissance, which Bey has teased as Act I: Renaissance, possibly indicating more new music on the way, is set to arrive on July 29. Before it arrives, though, Bey has a message for the fans.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

R&B soul artist Pisceze unique heritage helped define her music lifestyle

Influenced by her Japanese and Korean heritage, R&B soul artist Pisceze shares how she’s a mix of a little of everything when it comes to music. Writing for other artists helped define her style, and it’s how she fell in love with R&B soul. Now with the release of her single “Red Handed” and performing on stage with Maroon 5 and Flo-Rida, Pisceze is ready for whatever comes next.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Arabic Music#Western Music#Missionary#Western Sydney University
thebrag.com

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
LONG BEACH, CA
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered 2 Super-Earths Orbiting a Nearby Star

Two new worlds of probable rocky mineral goodness have just been found orbiting a star close to our own cosmic neighborhood. The two newly discovered exoplanets are what are known as super-Earths – bigger than Earth, but smaller than an ice giant – orbiting a cool red dwarf star called HD 260655, which is just 33 light-years away.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
The Guardian

The Princess review – Diana documentary offers a cautionary tale

There can’t be many people who are not fully versed in the story of Diana, Princess of Wales. And this accomplished, smartly edited documentary tells us nothing that we don’t already know. What it does, however, is offer a compressed chronology of Diana’s treatment by the media and her relationship with the people of the UK. Like Asif Kapadia’s Amy – a portrait of a woman who proved to be similarly fascinating to the press – the film is entirely composed of archive material. Combining news footage, interviews, blustering commentators and vox pops, the film serves as an accusatory finger pointed at public appetites and the press that fed them, and a cautionary tale.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Corrective Measures review – Bruce Willis flexes his mind control in superpowered prison drama

Based on Grant Chastain’s graphic novel, Corrective Measures is an unabashed splicing of X-Men and Suicide Squad. Something so derivative really shouldn’t work, yet its setting, within the confines of San Tiburon – a maximum-security prison for inmates with superpowers – corrals the story into something close to a brassily characterised ensemble drama, while restricting the action to occasional raucous outbreaks. Presumably done for budget reasons, it winds up a more distinctive film than it otherwise might be, and is presided over by Michael Rooker – inexplicably wearing a straw boater throughout – as the arrogant and conniving Warden Devlin.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’: This Guest Star Was Briefly One of Hollywood’s Greatest Talents

Lola Albright is perhaps best known as Edie Hart on Peter Gunn, but her talents made her sought after for a myriad of roles. Perhaps one of the reasons she’s so well remembered for her Peter Gunn role is a real-life talent. Albright played Gunn’s often jilted girlfriend, who was a jazz singer. On each episode of the classic tv show, Albright was singing a number at an all-hours club called Mother’s.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Malice K distills nostalgia to its bare essentials

Malice K has a sneaky way of taking the tropiest of tropes and shaking them by the ankles until only the good bits — the things that made them worthy of repetition in the first place — remain. On his new single, “Changes,” he draws on the sort of brooding nostalgia mined ad nauseam in contemporary pop and boils it down to its essence.
MUSIC
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy