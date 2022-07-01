4th Of July Travel Begins at Charlotte Airport

If you plan to travel for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, be aware you may be greeted with long lines and wait times.

Charlotte’s airport expects to see one of its busiest weekends since the beginning of the pandemic due to the upcoming holiday.

TSA advises that travelers arrive and be inside the airport at least two hours before the departure of a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Passengers should also allow more time for parking and book their parking in advance if possible.

The busiest days are predicted to be Thursday, June 30th, Friday, July 1st, Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th, according to airport officials.

