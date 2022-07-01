ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

4th Of July Travel Begins at Charlotte Airport

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7gIw_0gRiW9fY00

Source: Robert Nickelsberg / Getty


If you plan to travel for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, be aware you may be greeted with long lines and wait times.

Charlotte’s airport expects to see one of its busiest weekends since the beginning of the pandemic due to the upcoming holiday.

TSA advises that travelers arrive and be inside the airport at least two hours before the departure of a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Passengers should also allow more time for parking and book their parking in advance if possible.

The busiest days are predicted to be Thursday, June 30th, Friday, July 1st, Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th, according to airport officials.

Read the full story here .

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island. According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.
OAK ISLAND, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
secretcharlotte.co

The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#4th Of July
WBTV

West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WFAE

Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Southbound I-77 reopens south of I-40 in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 just south of I-40 near Statesville have reopened after a crash early Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened near East Broad Street and mile marker 50. Drivers were directed to take Exit 51 for […]
STATESVILLE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy