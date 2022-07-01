ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Fishers feels the purple rain

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak...



Comments / 3

Neautrizer
3d ago

ha. Address the kitchen table issues. Democrats don't even want to talk about this issue because they have been anti family and economy. It's too late to come to the table now before an election. Don't think for a minute that this will change voters minds on the horrible things Democrats have done to Americans from the hyper racism accusations which don't exist and has divided our country farther than ever when we were doing fine before Biden and Democrats takeover, to stopping the drilling and driving up all time low gas prices that is causing rippling effect to all NORMAL Americans. Energy costs are surging. Electric cars is NOT the answer as other countries are looking at hydrogen and other cleaner enemies since electeic cars must be charged too thus more coal and oil burning for energy to charge batteries. Migration issues are the worse in our history and Democrats don't care to address issues. People are dying and they need to stop them at border.

Reply
6
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Senate#Indiana Democratic Party#Election Local#Purple Rain#Legislature#State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#U S Senate#U S House#Democrats#Libertarians#Republicans#Gop#Hoosiers
