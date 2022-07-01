Westfield’s Party on the Patio goes Hawaiian

The City of Carmel, its Carmel Brews & Barrels Trail and Allied Solutions presents Brews on the Boulevard, the first official beer and wine festival event in Carmel. Happening from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd., breweries and wineries in Carmel and surrounding areas will be serving unlimited samples of beer and wine with the purchase of a sampling ticket. Vendors will be selling beer and wine in addition to the sampling. There will be food trucks, exclusive Brews & Barrels Trail giveaways and live entertainment. This event is open to the public.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO