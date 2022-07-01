ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Westfield’s Party on the Patio goes Hawaiian

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Hawaiian Day at Downtown Westfield Association’s Party on the Patio on Tuesday afternoon at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St. Complete with leis, Hawaiian shirts, a limbo contest, and...

Beer & wine comes to Carmel with first Brews on the Boulevard

The City of Carmel, its Carmel Brews & Barrels Trail and Allied Solutions presents Brews on the Boulevard, the first official beer and wine festival event in Carmel. Happening from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd., breweries and wineries in Carmel and surrounding areas will be serving unlimited samples of beer and wine with the purchase of a sampling ticket. Vendors will be selling beer and wine in addition to the sampling. There will be food trucks, exclusive Brews & Barrels Trail giveaways and live entertainment. This event is open to the public.
CARMEL, IN
Families invited to Maple Glen Garden July 18

The Maple Glen Elementary School Garden Club and the Westfield High School Environmental Club invite you to take part in Summer Family Night at the Maple Glen Garden, located on the northeast corner of Ditch Road and 171st St. The two clubs brought the garden back to life following a...
WESTFIELD, IN
Arcadia parties in the street every Thursday night till fall

It was Small Town Celebration night Thursday at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market. There was something for everyone, including live music, caboose rides on the Nickel Plate Express, multiple food trucks, karate demonstrations, crafts for the kids, freebies and over 17 vendors. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through September.
ARCADIA, IN
Shop Fishers: Summer Series returns July 16-23

The City of Fishers will kick off its third annual Shop Fishers: Summer Series on Saturday, July 16 with a weeklong celebration through Saturday, July 23. The citywide event will feature special deals and promotions from over 50 homegrown restaurants and shops around Fishers, encouraging the community to shop and dine local throughout the week. With deals ranging from 20 percent off your purchase, to buy one get one free, to discounted gift cards, you can soak up the summer’s best deals with back-to-school bargains and end-of-summer fun.
FISHERS, IN
The Benjamin Harrison Home’s Big Agenda

THE PREFACE. With the recent $6 million Old Glory, New Vision campaign secured, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has undergone significant improvements with more to come. The project includes historically appropriate maintenance and renovations to Harrison’s 1875 Italianate Victorian home, along with upgrades to the grounds that focus on visibility and community connections.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CarmelFest food vendor offerings expand

CarmelFest is known for its parade, KidsZone, fireworks and, of course, the food. This year, more than 50 vendors will be set up along Veteran’s Way in front of the Carmel Gazebo and around Carter Green in front of the Palladium July 3 and 4. “We have several new...
CARMEL, IN
Carmel Fest kicks off Sunday

Carmel Fest kicked off Sunday. The huge summer event runs through Monday. There's food, entertainment, and vendors and there will be fireworks both tonight and tomor.
CarmelFest due to draw thousands

Hoosiers will be celebrating 4th of July with a comeback of traditional festivities, and in Carmel, thousands are getting ready for the CarmelFest. “This is probably going to be the biggest and best CarmelFest ever,” the event chairman, Steven Krusie, said. Event organizers say the event has gotten so...
TheBiKeWriTer | Joining the family in Fairmount, IN; exploring home of James Dean

July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
MADISON, WI
15 Best Things to Do in Edinburgh, IN

The city of Edinburgh, Indiana, is more than your typical travel destination. Edinburgh lies in the Bartholomew, Johnson, and Shelby counties. It’s’ the first settlement in Johnson County, sometimes referred to as the town of Edinburg earlier in its history. The town’s name may have come from Edinburgh,...
EDINBURGH, IN
Tour HGTV 'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Southern Charm Indianapolis Home

Mina Starsiak Hawk is a pro at turning dated or rundown houses into a cozy place to call home, and the Good Bones star's own charming home is no exception. The three-story, 2,900-square foot dream house in Indianapolis' Fountain Square neighborhood is where Starsiak Hawk calls home with husband Steve Hawk and their two children – daughter Charlie and son Jack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fishers road construction updates, week of July 4

All left-turn lanes are currently restricted on SR 37 and on 146th Street with traffic moved to the interior lanes. Thru traffic and right turns on SR 37 and 146th Street will remain open. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for all left-turn access. View an alternate route map here.
FISHERS, IN

