Sheridan, IN

Tonight in Sheridan, stop by Historical Society Museum for First Friday event

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheridan Main Street’s First Friday for July is tonight, and the Sheridan Historical Society has unique events ready for those who want to stop by to look. Just inside our door is a post card display put together by Society member Donna Jessup. She has collected a series of postcards which...

readthereporter.com

readthereporter.com

CarmelFest due to draw thousands

Hoosiers will be celebrating 4th of July with a comeback of traditional festivities, and in Carmel, thousands are getting ready for the CarmelFest. “This is probably going to be the biggest and best CarmelFest ever,” the event chairman, Steven Krusie, said. Event organizers say the event has gotten so...
readthereporter.com

Families invited to Maple Glen Garden July 18

The Maple Glen Elementary School Garden Club and the Westfield High School Environmental Club invite you to take part in Summer Family Night at the Maple Glen Garden, located on the northeast corner of Ditch Road and 171st St. The two clubs brought the garden back to life following a...
WESTFIELD, IN
washingtoncountyinsider.com

TheBiKeWriTer | Joining the family in Fairmount, IN; exploring home of James Dean

July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
readthereporter.com

Shop Fishers: Summer Series returns July 16-23

The City of Fishers will kick off its third annual Shop Fishers: Summer Series on Saturday, July 16 with a weeklong celebration through Saturday, July 23. The citywide event will feature special deals and promotions from over 50 homegrown restaurants and shops around Fishers, encouraging the community to shop and dine local throughout the week. With deals ranging from 20 percent off your purchase, to buy one get one free, to discounted gift cards, you can soak up the summer’s best deals with back-to-school bargains and end-of-summer fun.
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Beer & wine comes to Carmel with first Brews on the Boulevard

The City of Carmel, its Carmel Brews & Barrels Trail and Allied Solutions presents Brews on the Boulevard, the first official beer and wine festival event in Carmel. Happening from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd., breweries and wineries in Carmel and surrounding areas will be serving unlimited samples of beer and wine with the purchase of a sampling ticket. Vendors will be selling beer and wine in addition to the sampling. There will be food trucks, exclusive Brews & Barrels Trail giveaways and live entertainment. This event is open to the public.
CARMEL, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Edinburgh, IN

The city of Edinburgh, Indiana, is more than your typical travel destination. Edinburgh lies in the Bartholomew, Johnson, and Shelby counties. It’s’ the first settlement in Johnson County, sometimes referred to as the town of Edinburg earlier in its history. The town’s name may have come from Edinburgh,...
EDINBURGH, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel road construction updates

The portion of the Monon Greenway that is under construction at Carter Green will be open temporarily for CarmelFest then will close again once events have concluded. 96th Street between Westfield Boulevard and Maple Drive is closed to thru traffic until July 19 for improvements associated with the city of Indianapolis and The Edge apartment construction project. The primary detour route will be 106th Street and Keystone Parkway.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Barn fire in Trafalgar was caused by fireworks

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Fireworks that had been lit several hours earlier caused a Trafalgar barn to catch fire Sunday morning. Units with the Trafalgar Fire Department were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to the 5000 block of 400 South for a reported structure fire. An on-duty Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area and […]
TRAFALGAR, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield’s city status is about more than 1 mayor, 1 council

Editor’s note: On Monday, June 27 the Westfield City Council voted 6-1 not to move from a Class 3 to a Class 2 City. The only vote in favor of moving to Class 2 status came from Scott Willis. First Point. Indiana’s laws have established options for communities to...
WESTFIELD, IN
103GBF

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
readthereporter.com

Thomas Lee Stelhorn

Tom graduated from North Central High School and was a member of ROTC for three years. He worked most of his life as a pressman, then supervisor for The Indianapolis Star News and retired in 2021 from the Westfield Washington Schools Transportation System as a bus driver. He met his...
WESTFIELD, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Need a laugh today? Watch Plainfield PD help raccoon with head stuck in plastic bottle

PLAINFIELD — Yesterday was an interesting day for a few officers from the Plainfield Police Department. Officer Brewster of Plainfield PD found a raccoon that trapped its head inside of a plastic bottle. Luckily for the little creature, Officer Brewster was able to remove the bottle so that it could go about its adventurous day.

