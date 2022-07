Everton are supposedly flush with cash now that Richarlison has been sold for £60 million to Tottenham, though quite how much of that money is actually spent this summer remains to be seen. Defender James Tarkowski has been brought in as a free agent, costing nothing so the Blues should still be able to beef up a couple of critical positions to prevent a repeat of last season’s relegation battle fiasco.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO