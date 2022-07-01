ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

Tuscan Village welcomes Mass. General Brigham and The Container Store this fall

nerej.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the...

nerej.com

belmontonian.com

What’s Open/Closed This 4th Of July, Trash Delayed A Day, Where Are The Fireworks Close To Belmont

Today, Monday, July 4 is when the country observes Independence Day, which the country commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Although the holiday wasn’t made an official nation-wide holiday until 1870 (and not a paid holiday for federal workers until 1941), Massachusetts has recognized the day as an official state holiday since 1781.
94.9 HOM

Cat Lovers Rejoice: Only Cat Cafe is Getting Ready to Open in Newmarket, NH

Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
NEWMARKET, NH
94.9 HOM

Boston Thinks the Most Stunning New England Spots Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH, Outdoor Public Pool Closed Due to Vandalism

The outdoor pool on Peirce Island in Portsmouth is closed Monday due to "acts of vandalism," according to the Portsmouth DPW's Twitter account. Portsmouth Police Sgt. Nick Small told Seacoast Current that it looks like someone jumped the fence, entered the pool, and defecated in the water on Sunday night. There is no security footage available, according to Lt. David Keaveny.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester residents celebrate Independence Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester held its annual Independence Day celebration at Arms Park on Sunday. Local businesses told News 9 they were thrilled to make their returns after having to sit out the last few years due to the pandemic. "It is awesome to be back,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

New Hampshire drivers save big during discount gas event

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in southeast New Hampshire got a chance to fill their tanks at a steep discount ahead of the holiday weekend. Vehicles lined up at a gas station in Salem, New Hampshire, Wednesday for gas priced at $2.38 a gallon. One driver told 7NEWS he saved about $80 as he filled up at the Klemm’s Family Store and Mobil station on Mall Road. Another said he waited in line as their fuel gauge read “empty,” turning his car off as he waited to fill up.
SALEM, NH
CBS Boston

Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Hampton Beach lifeguards made 101 rescues last weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. -- Lifeguards at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire made 101 rescues last weekend. Many of the rescues were necessary because of rip currents, the NH State Beach Patrol said on Facebook. "We want to thank those who listened to the lifeguards instructions as they moved swimmers into the safest areas to swim when we closed down dangerous sections of the water," the post continued.The water reached 70 degrees last Saturday. Swimmers are reminded to stay near a lifeguard.
HAMPTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: My life growing up in Manchester

Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. “This isn’t the same town I grew up in!” I hear that said over and over again, and this is from people a lot younger than I. Well, I’ll tell you how it was before you all were around. I was born in 1950. We lived on Grove Street. That was the Greek section of town, Auburn Street, Cedar Street, Spruce Street, etc. My mom told me how no one locked their doors around there, how the kids went from house to house, how it was one big family. My grandparents had a grocery store as did many Greeks, and they lived in an apartment above the store. My grandfather had this great idea that he would get a goat and slaughter it for Easter dinner. The goat lived with the family and, of course, became part of the family. The kids fed him and took him out for walks and he became the neighborhood celebrity. When Easter came Grandpa took the goat and had it slaughtered. At the big dinner the kids cried because he had killed their pet, so no one would eat. Well, my grandfather decided to set the example and he grabbed a handful of goat meat to eat, but the kids went nuts, crying and screaming until he took the tray of meat and had to throw it away. So much for that bright idea.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...

