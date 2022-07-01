ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoVenture Capital Group, LLC to develop The Kiln residential project - 115,000 s/f building located in Worcester, MA

Cover picture for the articleWorcester, MA GoVenture Capital Group, LLC, a Massachusetts-based real estate and investment management firm, is developing a new ground-up residential development. Located at 222 Brooks St., The Kiln will feature thoughtfully designed studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms while distinguishing itself through an array of sustainable and modern community amenities. “We...

