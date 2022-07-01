GoVenture Capital Group, LLC to develop The Kiln residential project - 115,000 s/f building located in Worcester, MA

NORWOOD, Mass. — With his rubber boots on, Ian Cooke wades out into the middle of the Neponset River in Norwood to show just how low the water has dropped. Cooke, with the Neponset Watershed Association, says says conditions are not as bad as the drought of 2016 when the Neponset River nearly ran dry, but we could soon be in that situation.

NORWOOD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO