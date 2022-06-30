UPDATE: Highway 29 reopens after hazmat spill near St. Helena cleaned up

Sonoma County roads damaged by the 2017 wildfires are in the process of being repaved, which is exciting news for anyone in the county whose road is filled with holes or rocks that fly up when you drive. Team Ghilotti, Inc. (TGI) is under contract with the county to perform work on the roads as part of the 2017 Fire Debris Damaged Roads Paving Project. Work will take place from May 23 through Nov. 25.

