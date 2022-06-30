ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

UPDATE: Highway 29 reopens after hazmat spill near St. Helena cleaned up

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. HELENA (CBS SF/BCN) - State Highway 29 in the area of St. Helena reopened Thursday afternoon after a hazardous materials spill caused an hours-long closure, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway was closed...

www.cbsnews.com

