Carmel, IN

Riverview Health earns Intuitive Health 2022 Center of Excellence Award

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care in Carmel has received the 2022 Center of Excellence Award from Intuitive Health, the national leader of the dual emergency room and urgent care model. “We are thrilled to be honored with this award and proud of our hardworking team that truly...

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

 

Antelope Valley Press

Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When drastic increases in food costs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic left Andrew Caplinger struggling to find fresh catfish for his restaurants, he decided to try “an experimental” solution — growing his own. In the coming months, the Indianapolis restaurant chain Caplinger’s Fresh...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Comcast gives free flags to Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom. The red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Benjamin Harrison Home’s Big Agenda

THE PREFACE. With the recent $6 million Old Glory, New Vision campaign secured, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has undergone significant improvements with more to come. The project includes historically appropriate maintenance and renovations to Harrison’s 1875 Italianate Victorian home, along with upgrades to the grounds that focus on visibility and community connections.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
washingtoncountyinsider.com

TheBiKeWriTer | Joining the family in Fairmount, IN; exploring home of James Dean

July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
FOX59

Indy pastors preach ‘Don’t Lose Your Cool’ to congregations

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday’s message from the pulpit at sixteen different member churches of the Indianapolis Urban Pastors Coalition was simple: “Don’t Lose Your Cool”. “Having a simplistic slogan that is something that everyone at every age level can grasp on to, that’s important for us,” said Erreol Morgan, teen youth leader at New Direction Church […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

One Ramp Opens, Another Closes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–There have been developments for Indianapolis drivers who commute through downtown and the northeast side. In a major step forward for the North Split reconstruction project, traffic will shift to the newly constructed “flyover bridge” starting today. The newly completed bridge will connect southbound I-65 to eastbound I-70 while taking drivers from downtown to the east side and will be the largest bridge and the highest point of Indiana’s second most traveled interchange.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Families invited to Maple Glen Garden July 18

The Maple Glen Elementary School Garden Club and the Westfield High School Environmental Club invite you to take part in Summer Family Night at the Maple Glen Garden, located on the northeast corner of Ditch Road and 171st St. The two clubs brought the garden back to life following a...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan offered her condolences after Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband, John, was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed. Stephanie Elliott, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Machine shop catches fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County building caught fire earlier this evening. Carroll County firefighters responded to a barn fire at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday evening at 3780 East 100 South in Flora. Carroll County Fire Chief Todd Trent tells News 18 nobody was in the building...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Shop Fishers: Summer Series returns July 16-23

The City of Fishers will kick off its third annual Shop Fishers: Summer Series on Saturday, July 16 with a weeklong celebration through Saturday, July 23. The citywide event will feature special deals and promotions from over 50 homegrown restaurants and shops around Fishers, encouraging the community to shop and dine local throughout the week. With deals ranging from 20 percent off your purchase, to buy one get one free, to discounted gift cards, you can soak up the summer’s best deals with back-to-school bargains and end-of-summer fun.
FISHERS, IN

