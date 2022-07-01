ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Local businesses unite for dogs with cancer

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor their latest 4:30 Meetup, Synergize, a Carmel group based on relationships, took the party to downtown Indianapolis. The group gathers at these meetups to build deep, real friendships and support a new nonprofit organization every month. This month, Synergize supported Fur the Brand with over $2,300. Founded by...

Shop Fishers: Summer Series returns July 16-23

The City of Fishers will kick off its third annual Shop Fishers: Summer Series on Saturday, July 16 with a weeklong celebration through Saturday, July 23. The citywide event will feature special deals and promotions from over 50 homegrown restaurants and shops around Fishers, encouraging the community to shop and dine local throughout the week. With deals ranging from 20 percent off your purchase, to buy one get one free, to discounted gift cards, you can soak up the summer’s best deals with back-to-school bargains and end-of-summer fun.
FISHERS, IN
CarmelFest due to draw thousands

Hoosiers will be celebrating 4th of July with a comeback of traditional festivities, and in Carmel, thousands are getting ready for the CarmelFest. “This is probably going to be the biggest and best CarmelFest ever,” the event chairman, Steven Krusie, said. Event organizers say the event has gotten so...
TheBiKeWriTer | Joining the family in Fairmount, IN; exploring home of James Dean

July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
Families invited to Maple Glen Garden July 18

The Maple Glen Elementary School Garden Club and the Westfield High School Environmental Club invite you to take part in Summer Family Night at the Maple Glen Garden, located on the northeast corner of Ditch Road and 171st St. The two clubs brought the garden back to life following a...
WESTFIELD, IN
Heat index could rise to 107 in Indianapolis; advisories issued across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
15 Best Things to Do in Edinburgh, IN

The city of Edinburgh, Indiana, is more than your typical travel destination. Edinburgh lies in the Bartholomew, Johnson, and Shelby counties. It’s’ the first settlement in Johnson County, sometimes referred to as the town of Edinburg earlier in its history. The town’s name may have come from Edinburgh,...
EDINBURGH, IN
Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Central Indiana fire departments respond to several house fires Sunday

CARMEL, Ind. — Several fires kept central Indiana fire departments busy Sunday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to two house fires late Sunday night. The first fire was reported at 14253 Trailwind Court around 11:10 p.m. Crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home. The...
Silver Alert canceled for Rockville man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Rockville police said Mr. Kiger has been located and is safe. ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, 70, a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
Sheriff sends reminder to protesters

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Demonstrations and protests have taken place at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse more often than usual in the past couple of weeks. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stopped by the News 18 studio to talk about the laws surrounding protests and demonstrations. The sidewalk around...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fire crews battle flames in Urbana wheat field

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A wheat field was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon in Wabash County. Fire crews battled the flames off Highway 13 in Urbana. Volunteer firefighters with the Urbana Community Fire Department announced the incident on Facebook. They thanked fire crews from the surrounding areas- including Roann, Lagro and Noble Township- who assisted to get the flames under control.
WABASH COUNTY, IN

