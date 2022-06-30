ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Cups, straws, spoons: India starts on single-use plastic ban

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Gcbj_0gRi2BfW00

India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people.

For the first stage, it has identified 19 plastic items that aren't very useful but have a high potential to become litter and makes it illegal to produce, import, stock, distribute or sell them. These items range from plastic cups and straws to ice cream sticks. Some disposable plastic bags will also be phased out and replaced with thicker ones.

Thousands of other plastic products — like bottles for water or soda or bags of chips — aren't covered by the ban. But the federal government has set targets for manufacturers to be responsible for recycling or disposing of them after their use.

Plastic manufacturers had appealed to the government to delay the ban, citing inflation and potential job losses. But India's federal environment minister Bhupender Yadav said at a press briefing in New Delhi that the ban had been in the pipeline for a year.

“Now that time is up,” he said.

This isn't the first time that India has considered a plastic ban . But previous iterations have focused on specific regions, resulting in varying degrees of success. A nationwide ban that includes not just the use of plastic, but also its production or importation was a “definite boost," said Satyarupa Shekhar, the Asia-Pacific coordinator of the advocacy group Break Free from Plastic.

Most plastic isn't recycled globally and millions of tons pollute the world's oceans, impact wildlife and turn up in drinking water. Scientists are still trying to assess the risks posed by the tiny bits of broken-down plastic, known as microplastics. In 2020, over 4.1 million metric tons (4.5 million U.S. tons) of plastic waste was generated in India, according to its federal pollution watchdog.

The creaky waste management system in the country's burgeoning cities and villages means that much of this waste isn't recycled and ends up polluting the environment. Nearly 13 million metric tons (14 million U.S. tons) of plastic waste was either littered or not recycled by the South Asian nation in 2019 — the highest in the world, according to Our World in Data.

Making plastic releases earth-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and India is home to factories that make over 243,000 metric tons (268,000 U.S. tons) of disposable plastic each year. This means that reducing the manufacture and consequent waste of plastic is crucial for India to meet its target of reducing the intensity of emissions in economic activity by 45% in eight years.

A recent study identified over 8,000 chemical additives used for plastic processing, some of which are a thousand times more potent as greenhouse gases than carbon dioxide. Products like single-use packaging, plastic resins, foamed plastic insulation, bottles and containers, among many others, add to global greenhouse emissions.

Most plastic cannot be recycled, only downgraded, and it's often incinerated or used as fuel in waste-to-energy plants, sometimes known as chemical recycling. While plastics are worth three to four times as much for fuel than as scrap, these recycling processes release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, adding to the greenhouse effect.

“Given the magnitude of the plastic crisis, this is too little. And it’s too little both in its scope as well as the coverage,” said Shekhar.

Ravi Agarwal, the director of Toxics Link, a New Delhi-based advocacy group that focuses on waste management, added that the ban was “a good beginning,” but its success will depend on how well it is implemented. The actual enforcement of the law will be in the hands of individual states and city municipal bodies.

India said that the banned items were identified while keeping in mind the availability of alternatives: bamboo spoons, plantain trays, wooden ice-cream sticks. But in the days leading up to the ban, many vendors said that they were confused.

Moti Rahman, 40, is a vegetable vendor in New Delhi. Customers at his cart carefully picked out fresh summer produce Tuesday before he tipped them into a plastic bag. Rahman said that he agrees with the ban, but added that if plastic bags are stopped without a readily available and equally cost-effective replacement, his business will be impacted.

“After all, plastic is used in everything,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Follow AP’s Science coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/science

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

World’s largest plant discovered in Australia. It stretches 112 miles and is at least 4500 years old.

The world's biggest plant has been discovered in the shallow waters off the coast of Western Australia, according to researchers from the University of Western Australia and Flinders University. The sprawling seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, reportedly stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) and is at least 4,500 years old. Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Sinclair—a senior research fellow at the School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute at the University of Western Australia—revealed that the plant was discovered in the shallow, sun-drenched waters of Shark Bay, a wilderness area protected as a World Heritage Site.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

The 'Great Dying' that wiped 90% of life on Earth 252 million years ago was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter, study reveals

The Great Dying, Earth's largest-ever mass extinction, wiped out 90 percent of life on Earth 250 million years ago, but this devastating period was followed by 'a dramatic rebirth of life' where animals evolved to be faster and smarter than their dead ancestors, according to a new study. A team...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhupender Yadav
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Single Use Plastic#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Bags
Tree Hugger

Chile May Be Home to the World’s Oldest Tree

A long, long time ago, when Stonehenge was a simple earthwork enclosure and the future site of the Egyptian pyramids was nothing but wind-swept desert, a conifer sheltered in a cool, damp ravine in the Andes Mountains of South America was slowly stretching toward the sky. Today, this ancient giant holds court in Chile's Alerce Costero National Park and, according to new estimates, may take the crown as the world’s oldest tree.
AMERICAS
Fortune

The race is on to build the world’s biggest plant that sucks carbon straight from the sky—with tiny Iceland emerging as an unlikely superpower

For more on this topic, please read: Giant fans made by this Swiss startup are sucking planet-warming CO2 right out of the sky. In the world of green tech, few sectors are hotter than direct air capture—or DAC. Think giant fans that draw planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, and then store the polluting material away for good, usually deep underground or on the bottom of the ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Recycling
Phys.org

Indonesian zoo breeds dozens of endangered baby Komodo dragons

An Indonesian zoo has welcomed dozens of new baby Komodo dragons hatched in captivity in recent months as part of a breeding programme, its director said Tuesday, offering hope for efforts to conserve the endangered species. The world's largest living lizards are found only in Indonesia's World Heritage-listed Komodo National...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

Thousands of giant crabs amass off Australia's coast. Scientists need your help to understand the phenomenon

Am I not pretty enough? This article is part of The Conversation’s series introducing you to little-known Australian animals that need our help. Every winter in shallow waters off Australia’s southern coast, armies of native spider crabs appear in their thousands. They form huge underwater piles, some as tall as a person. These fascinating crustaceans are on a risky mission – to get bigger. Crabs cannot simply grow like humans and other soft-bodied creatures. They must break free from their shells, expand their soft flesh and harden a new shell – all while dodging hungry predators on the hunt for a soft,...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

‘Like a disaster movie’ – the film about the felling of California’s giant fire-poisoned sequoias

We’re in a mountainous forest dense with growth, where soaring conifers lean, swing wildly and then crash to earth, as if in a choreographed routine. As the trees fall, they smash through the branches of their smaller neighbours, sending out shockwaves as they hit the ground. Sometimes, you spot tiny human figures, part of the team orchestrating the trees’ fall. They look comically small.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

You can see it with the naked eye and pick it up with a pair of tweezers -- not bad for a single bacteria. Techniques including electronic microscopy revealed it was a bacterial organism, but there was no guarantee it was a single cell.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

In a world-first, scientists create eco-friendly cement from algae

Every year about two gigatons (2,000,000,000,000 Kg) of CO2 is released into our environment due to the production and usage of cement. According to a report from the United States Environment Protection Agency (EPA), cement ranks third among the top ten biggest sources of industrial pollution. Surprisingly, a team of researchers claims that we can put a full stop to this cement-driven carbon emission overnight by replacing traditional cement with their new microalgae-based biogenic (a substance made using living organisms) cement.
BOULDER, CO
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy