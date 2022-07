Alexander Volkanovski broke a bone in his left hand on Saturday night in his fight against Max Holloway. Not even that stood in the way of his dominating performance. Volkanovski (25-1) retained his featherweight title at UFC 276, extending his undefeated streak in the octagon to a dozen, with a convincing unanimous decision victory against Holloway. The champ controlled all five rounds, leaving Holloway’s face beaten, bruised, and bloodied. After two close fights against Holloway (23-7)—a unanimous decision victory in 2019 and a closer margin of victory in a split decision win in 2020—Volkanovski removed any morsel of doubt remaining that he is, unquestionably, the better of the two.

