Effective tumor cell abrogation via Venetoclax-mediated BCL-2 inhibition in KMT2A-rearranged acute B-lymphoblastic leukemia

P53 is the most highly mutated tumor suppressor across multiple types of human cancers. The level and function of p53 are fine-tuned through multifaced mechanisms in which the protein"“protein interaction between p53 and MDM2 is considered as a major circuit. Recent studies suggest therapeutic strategy attempts to restore p53 function by small molecule inhibitors targeting p53"“MDM2 interaction can be a promising direction in treating cancers with wild-type or functional p53. Currently, clinical tests of the p53"“MDM2 protein"“protein interaction inhibitors (PPIs) are underway. However, it remains elusive about the biomarkers that may predict the therapeutic responses to those inhibitors. Here we report that RNA-binding protein LIN28B directly regulates p53 through binding to the 5"²Î„ untranslated region of p53 mRNA and blocks its translation by competing with a translation enhancer protein, ribosomal protein L26 (RPL26). This regulatory mechanism of LIN28B does not involve let-7 maturation or the canonical protein turnover pathway of p53. Furthermore, we show that inhibition of LIN28B unleashes the translational suppression of p53 through RPL26, and leads to enhanced sensitivities of cancer cells to inhibitors of p53"“MDM2 interaction. Together, we demonstrate a competitive regulatory mechanism of p53 by LIN28B, which has important implications in developing biomarkers to the therapies aiming to reinstate p53 function.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO