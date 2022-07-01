ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Effective tumor cell abrogation via Venetoclax-mediated BCL-2 inhibition in KMT2A-rearranged acute B-lymphoblastic leukemia

By Anna Richter
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDysregulation of the intrinsic BCL-2 pathway-mediated apoptosis cascade is a common feature of hematological malignancies including acute B-lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). The KMT2A-rearranged high-risk cytogenetic subtype is characterized by high expression of antiapoptotic protein BCL-2, likely due to the direct activating binding of KMT2A fusion proteins to the BCL2 gene. The BCL-2...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Iron deficiency and supplementation therapy in heart failure

More than 50% of patients with chronic heart failure present with iron deficiency, which is associated with reduced quality of life and worse prognosis. Intravenous iron supplementation therapy has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in these patients. Heart failure (HF) is a chronic cardiovascular disease with severe consequences in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Efficacy of avapritinib versus best available therapy in the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis

Advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) is a rare myeloid neoplasm associated with poor overall survival (OS). This study (NCT04695431) compared clinical outcomes between patients with AdvSM treated with avapritinib in the Phase 1 EXPLORER (NCT0256198) and Phase 2 PATHFINDER (NCT03580655) trials (N"‰="‰176) and patients treated with best available therapy (BAT; N"‰="‰141). A multi-center, observational, retrospective chart review study was conducted at six study sites (four European, two American) to collect data from patients with AdvSM who received BAT; these data were pooled with data from EXPLORER and PATHFINDER. Comparisons between outcomes of OS, duration of treatment (DOT), and maximum reduction in serum tryptase were conducted between the treatment cohorts, with adjustment for key covariates. The results indicated that the avapritinib cohort had significantly better survival (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) (95% confidence interval (CI)): 0.48 (0.29, 0.79); p"‰="‰0.004) and significantly longer DOT (HR: 0.36 (0.26, 0.51); p"‰<"‰0.001) compared to the BAT cohort. Additionally, the mean difference in percentage maximum reduction in serum tryptase levels was 60.3% greater in the avapritinib cohort (95% CI: âˆ’72.8, âˆ’47.9; p"‰<"‰0.001). With no randomized controlled trials comparing avapritinib to BAT, these data offer crucial insights into the improved efficacy of avapritinib for the treatment of AdvSM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stanniocalcin 2 drives malignant transformation of human glioblastoma cells by targeting SNAI2 and Matrix Metalloproteinases

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most malignant brain tumor and is refractory to conventional therapies. Although previous studies have proposed that the interaction between gene mutations and the external environment leads to the occurrence of GBM, the pathogenesis of GBM is still unclear and much remains to be studied. Herein, we show an association between human glycoprotein stanniocalcin-2 (STC2) and aggressive GBM progression, and demonstrate the underlying mechanism. Elevated STC2 expression and secretion greatly increase GBM cell growth and invasive phenotypes. Mechanistically, both, conditioned media (CM) containing STC2 and recombinant STC2, can induce the transformation of GBM cells into more malignant phenotypes by upregulating the expression of the epithelial-mesenchymal transition transcription factor, snail family transcription repressor 2 (SNAI2) as well as matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). Moreover, we further demonstrate that the oncogenic function of STC2 in GBM is mediated through the MAPK signaling pathway. Collectively, these results identify the mechanism of STC2 targeting SNAI2 and MMPs through the MAPK pathway in GBM, and provide insights into a potential therapeutic strategy for GBM.
Nature.com

Very late relapses in Hodgkin lymphoma treated with chemotherapy with or without radiotherapy: linear pattern and distinct prognostic factors

Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) is curable in most cases by modern chemotherapy with/without radiotherapy (CT"‰Â±"‰RT). Most treatment failures represent either primary refractory disease or early relapses within 1 year (PR/ER). Relapses >1 year from treatment completion are considered "late relapses" (LR) associated with better outcomes [1]. The relapse rate gradually drops after the first year [2] and patients with sustained complete remission (CR) for >5 years are generally considered "cured". However, relapses after >5 years (very late relapses (VLRs)) occasionally occur, and, until recently, VLRs after CT"‰Â±"‰RT had been evaluated in rather small patient series [3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11]. In 2005, we initially analyzed the incidence of VLRs-those occurring >5 years from initial treatment initiation-and searched for relevant prognostic factors. In 2017, the German Hodgkin Study Group (GHSG) analyzed the incidence of VLRs in 4935 patients mainly treated with CT"‰Â±"‰RT within the HD7-HD12 trials, reporting a linear pattern of continuous relapses up to 20 years [12]. However, it continuous to be unclear if this linear trend continues beyond 20 years without reaching a plateau and if baseline prognostic factors or treatment regimens or RT strategies affect the risk of VLR.
CANCER
Nature.com

Processing Î±-synuclein interactions

Aggregated Î±-synuclein is a feature of Parkinson disease (PD). Indeed, some cases of familial PD are caused by point mutations in or duplication of the Î±-synuclein gene (SNCA). Nevertheless, how Î±-synuclein contributes to disease pathophysiology and its physiological roles remain to be fully understood. Now, Hallacli et al. show that Î±-synuclein can interact with protein components of processing bodies (P-bodies) - membraneless organelles involved in mRNA metabolism - and that such interactions can affect mRNA stability and be relevant to disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neutralization of ionic interactions by dextran-based single-chain nanoparticles improves tobramycin diffusion into a mature biofilm

The extracellular matrix protects biofilm cells by reducing diffusion of antimicrobials. Tobramycin is an antibiotic used extensively to treat P. aeruginosa biofilms, but it is sequestered in the biofilm periphery by the extracellular negative charge matrix and loses its efficacy significantly. Dispersal of the biofilm extracellular matrix with enzymes such as DNase I is another promising therapy that enhances antibiotic diffusion into the biofilm. Here, we combine the charge neutralization of tobramycin provided by dextran-based single-chain polymer nanoparticles (SCPNs) together with DNase I to break the biofilm matrix. Our study demonstrates that the SCPNs improve the activity of tobramycin and DNase I by neutralizing the ionic interactions that keep this antibiotic in the biofilm periphery. Moreover, the detailed effects and interactions of nanoformulations with extracellular matrix components were revealed through time-lapse imaging of the P. aeruginosa biofilms by laser scanning confocal microscopy with specific labeling of the different biofilm components.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers via nickel-catalyzed suzuki cross-coupling between aryloxydifluoromethyl bromides and boronic acids

As a unique organofluorine fragment, gem-difluoromethylated motifs have received widespread attention. Here, a convenient and efficient synthesis of aryldifluoromethyl aryl ethers (ArCF2OAr') was established via Nickel-catalyzed aryloxydifluoromethylation with arylboronic acids. This approach features easily accessible starting materials, good tolerance of functionalities, and mild reaction conditions. Diverse late-stage difluoromethylation of many pharmaceuticals and natural products were readily realized. Notably, a new difluoromethylated PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor was conveniently synthesized and showed both improved metabolic stability and enhanced antitumor efficacy. Preliminary mechanistic studies suggested the involvement of a Ni(I/III) catalytic cycle.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

LIN28B inhibition sensitizes cells to p53-restoring PPI therapy through unleashed translational suppression

P53 is the most highly mutated tumor suppressor across multiple types of human cancers. The level and function of p53 are fine-tuned through multifaced mechanisms in which the protein"“protein interaction between p53 and MDM2 is considered as a major circuit. Recent studies suggest therapeutic strategy attempts to restore p53 function by small molecule inhibitors targeting p53"“MDM2 interaction can be a promising direction in treating cancers with wild-type or functional p53. Currently, clinical tests of the p53"“MDM2 protein"“protein interaction inhibitors (PPIs) are underway. However, it remains elusive about the biomarkers that may predict the therapeutic responses to those inhibitors. Here we report that RNA-binding protein LIN28B directly regulates p53 through binding to the 5"²Î„ untranslated region of p53 mRNA and blocks its translation by competing with a translation enhancer protein, ribosomal protein L26 (RPL26). This regulatory mechanism of LIN28B does not involve let-7 maturation or the canonical protein turnover pathway of p53. Furthermore, we show that inhibition of LIN28B unleashes the translational suppression of p53 through RPL26, and leads to enhanced sensitivities of cancer cells to inhibitors of p53"“MDM2 interaction. Together, we demonstrate a competitive regulatory mechanism of p53 by LIN28B, which has important implications in developing biomarkers to the therapies aiming to reinstate p53 function.
CANCER
