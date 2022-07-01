ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

BioMed Realty signs Takeda to entire 585 Third St. project - totaling 600,000 s/f

nerej.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCambridge, MA According to BioMed Realty, Takeda has leased the entire research and development project totaling 600,000 s/f in Kendall Sq. located at 585 Third St. The building is expected to be ready for occupancy in 2026 and will provide 16 stories of advanced and efficient lab office space incorporating industry-leading...

nerej.com

whdh.com

USS Constitution to make annual Independence Day sail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The USS Constitution is scheduled to make its annual Fourth of July turnaround sail Monday morning. The ship will leave Charlestown at 10 a.m. and sail through Boston Harbor before a gun salute at Castle Island. The Constitution is expected to arrive in South Boston at 11:30...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Lucci's Market in Wilmington sold after 66 years

WILMINGTON - It's the end of an era for one of Wilmington's most beloved stores and delis.With owners John and Susan retiring, Lucci's Market will now be under new management. The Lucci family has owned the store since it opened in 1956. Lucci's is a staple in the heart of Wilmington attracting visitors with its delicious subs, including some who have shopped there for generations. "I've been coming here forever. My kids have been eating here for years and it's disappointing seeing John leave, but he did his time," said Paul Nowell of Winchester. "I'm really kind of sad," said Joanie Walsh. "It's the end of an era I think." 
WILMINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts river levels show scope of drought

NORWOOD, Mass. — With his rubber boots on, Ian Cooke wades out into the middle of the Neponset River in Norwood to show just how low the water has dropped. Cooke, with the Neponset Watershed Association, says says conditions are not as bad as the drought of 2016 when the Neponset River nearly ran dry, but we could soon be in that situation.
NORWOOD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH
homenewshere.com

Two new principals, interim AD introduced

WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, the committee received the Superintendent’s Report and evaluation, public comment, and an update on the equity audit. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced several new principals and an interim athletic director as part of his report. He began by...
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in New England

Attleboro: 9:20 p.m. – Haywood Field — North Ave. Everett: Dusk – Glendale Park — Elm St. Haverhill: 9:15 p.m. – Riverside Park — 163 Lincoln Ave. Hingham: 9:00 p.m. – Button Island – 3 Otis St. Ipswich: 9:00 p.m. – Turner...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 
BOSTON, MA

