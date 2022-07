Need some ideas to keep the kids busy this summer? We've compiled a FREE PRINTABLE for you to find fun things to do!. Play our SUMMER BINGO GAME! Post your pictures of your activities on Facebook or Instagram and tag us at #MacKidIrvineSummer to show us all the fun things you did this Summer! With enough pictures, we will put together an End of Summer article to show all the fun things to do in Irvine!

IRVINE, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO