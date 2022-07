Shaquille O'Neal is widely known for his humor as much as he is known for dominating the NBA during his prime, like arguably no player has before or since. Shaq was a force of nature on the court, but off it, he has always been laid-back and goofy, and both traits have landed him a successful career as a member of the media since he retired from the NBA.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO