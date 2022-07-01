ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

South Georgia couple sentenced to combined 90 years for producing child porn

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzAsz_0gRhc5ZP00

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia couple was sentenced to a combined 90 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jayson E. Wright, 36, of Valdosta, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $625,000 in restitution, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. In October 2021, he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child porn, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Kara Wright, 33, of Valdosta, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $625,000 in restitution, the Daily Times reported. She pleaded guilty to one count of production of child porn in October 2021, according to prosecutors.

The couple was indicted in September 2020, WALB-TV reported.

“The Wrights have justifiably received the maximum prison sentences allowed under law for their unconscionable and heinous acts against children,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to protect children from predators such as the Wrights who deviously take advantage of a child’s vulnerability.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Daily Times.

The Wrights will have to register as sex offenders for life when they are released from federal prison, WALB reported. They are not eligible for parole, according to the television station.

“The close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners is crucial to capturing child predators like the Wrights and holding them accountable so they will never harm another innocent child,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in a statement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Child Pornography#The Valdosta Daily Times#The Daily Times#Walb News#Walb Tv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy