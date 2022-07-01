ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, MI

Live at The Garden Summer Concert Series: Whiskey Wolves of the West

traverseticker.com
 4 days ago

This duo is composed of A-list Nashville session musician &...

www.traverseticker.com

Related
traverseticker.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
National Cherry Festival

National Cherry Festival

July 2-9. Today includes Yoga By the Bay, Arts & Crafts Fair, Four Person Beach Volleyball Tournament, Old Town Classic Car Show, Air Show, Great American Picnic, Kids Cherry Teddy Bear Tea, Family Sand Sculpture Contest, Dwight Yoakam with opener Home Free, & much more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

"Sanctuary City," Interlochen Shakespeare Festival

Immerse yourself in the lives of B & G, undocumented immigrant teenagers trying to make a life for themselves in Manhattan’s shadow—Newark, New Jersey.
traverseticker.com

"Let Freedom Ring" Celebration

Featuring the Firecracker 5K Run, Sparkler Mile Fun Run, kids games, coin hunt, Independence Day Parade, rubber duck race, live music by Ron Klueck, & fireworks.
"On The Precipice"

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
traverseticker.com

World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Erina Yashima, Conductor

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Interlochen Arts Camp’s flagship ensemble takes the stage as the World Youth Symphony Orchestra performs their first concert of the 2022 season. The ensemble will perform Hector Berlioz’s rousing "Symphonie Fantastique."
Outdoor Story Time

Outdoor Story Time

Located outside the library overlooking the beach. Bring a towel or blanket to sit on. Outdoor Story Time will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
FLAGS

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Frankfort 4th of July Celebration

9:30am: Decorated Bike Contest; 10am: Parade; 10am-5pm: Art in the Park; 10am-10pm: Carnival; Noon-3pm: Sand Sculpture Contest; Dusk, approx. 10:30pm: Fireworks.
FRANKFORT, MI
traverseticker.com

Is The Cherry Capital At Risk Of Losing Its Global Crown?

Traverse City has long been known as the “Cherry Capital of the World.” The first National Cherry Festival was hosted here in 1925, and the rest was history. Nearly a century later, northern Michigan’s biggest tourist draw remains that same grand celebration of the cherry industry. But have a conversation with a local cherry farmer and you’ll likely come away with a much different portrait of cherry commerce. Behind the scenes, the local cherry industry is struggling to fight off a slew of threats—from climate change to invasive pests to competition from foreign growers—and those issues are making the practice of growing cherries here a challenging business proposition.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

