Muffin Ride

Fresh water is the new gold. For years, experts have been predicting that eventually, clean, fresh water will take its place as the most valuable resource on the planet. Now a team of players from throughout and beyond the Grand Traverse region are banding together to pursue a shared mission: positioning Traverse City as the global epicenter for freshwater research. Those players – including Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), Discovery Center & Pier, Traverse Connect, 20Fathoms, and Michigan Technological University – have a grand vision of transforming Discovery Pier on West Grand Traverse Bay into an 85,000-square-foot, $60 million facility that would include not just a public pier, but also research labs, classroom and seminar space, a startup incubator, and more.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO