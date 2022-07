Michael and Helga Heidingsfelder have applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct an erosion control structure. Specifically, the applicant seeks to build a 263 ft long bulkhead along the marshes of Bass Creek. The work described is for erosion control. The bulkhead is for private use and is located on and adjacent to the marshes of Bass Creek at 2 Shell Creek Landing, Kiawah Island, Charleston, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Ave, Ste 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by NEWSPAPER TO INSERT DATE July 14, 2022. AD# 2010694.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO