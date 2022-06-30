ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Andre Drummond leaves Nets, signs free agency deal with Chicago Bulls

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets were able to re-sign two of their free agents in the form of Patty Mills and Nic Claxton, but it came at a cost as they ended up losing some size early in free agency.

Andre Drummond, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the James Harden deal, will leave the Nets after playing in 24 games for the team. He averaged 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in those games as he became the starter down low for Brooklyn.

He will sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls in free agency and be the backup to Nikola Vucevic. It is a good addition for the Bulls as Drummond can provide some size and good production off their bench.

As the Nets move forward, they will have to figure out how they go forward with Kevin Durant, but they will now have to try and replace the size that Drummond brought them. The hope now has to be that Claxton is ready to take the next step at the big man spot for Brooklyn.

ClutchPoints

Warriors' Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter.
TWITTER
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Thirsty Response To His Wife Went Viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a total beast when he enters the court, always trying to dominate his rivals while getting wins for his Milwaukee Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: Shareef O'Neal Scores First Bucket With The Lakers

Shareef O'Neal, the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is already making an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
All 76ers

BR Mock Trade Sends Durant to Sixers for Maxey and More

The Brooklyn Nets' big three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant is no more. Amid the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn and fell into the laps of Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Knicks hit jackpot with big sleeper find who could explode into a star alongside Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks got the man they have been salivating over for several months now, as they managed to lure Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks to Gotham with a tantalizingly massive contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

