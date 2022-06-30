ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens WRs Rashod Bateman, James Proche II discuss what they've learned about how to be great run blockers

By Kevin Oestreicher
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are a team that rely on their play a multitude of roles when they’re on the field. They value defensive versatility in a big way, but their offensive players also have to be able to put on many different hats over the course of 60 minutes.

When Baltimore wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II spoke to the media following the Ravens’ final mandatory minicamp practice, they were asked about what they’ve learned about being good run blockers. Proche spoke first, talking about how it comes down to effort.

“It’s effort. It’s want-to. Blocking is just a fight. Coach ‘Dub’ [pass game specialist Keith Williams] put it in perspective – probably in great perspective. If this dude is blocking you or throwing you around, he’s basically saying he could whoop you in a fight. So, you can’t whoop me, so we’re going to block you. That’s basically what it is.”

Bateman echoed Proche’s words, discussing that it’s part of their job.

“Yes, that’s kind of the mindset. You’re either going to do it or you’re not going to do it. When you care about your teammates, as a receiver it’s like blocking here and there. But no … Lamar Jackson’s our quarterback. We’re going to block for him. Whoever’s our running back – Gus [Edwards], J.K. [Dobbins] it doesn’t matter – we’re going to block for them. It’s not about just routes or anything like that. It’s [that] we’re receivers. It’s part of our job, and it’s what we’re going to do as well.”

Both Bateman and Proche will be relied upon to play big roles in 2022 with the trade of Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. With Baltimore looking to potentially go back to more of a run-heavy offense, the wideouts on the roster wold be asked to run block in many different situations, and it’s important that they are able to do it at a high level.

