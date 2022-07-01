James “Jimmy” Jenkins Sr.

Putnam County residents enjoyed a day of fun events and pyrotechnics Monday as the area celebrated Independence Day with a bang. Families gathered around Interlachen’s main square while a local band sang classic hits, volunteer firefighters battled it out in a traditional competition and people celebrated the Fourth of July.
MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health is cautioning those who might go to the Withlacoochee River. On Saturday, the department of health provided an update in relation to a sewage overflow originating from Valdosta, Georgia. The department of health noted the sewage overflow might impact Withlacoochee...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Clay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported on County Road 315 at Rivers Road just before 8 p.m. Friday. According to FHP, the 28-year-old driver...
Election season is heating up in Putnam County as voters seek to learn more about the local candidates running for office. In the coming weeks, there will be plenty of opportunities to hear from candidates in the county commission races, Palatka mayoral race and school board races. Several local organizations...
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A small boat nearly capsized on Lake Geneva in Melrose Tuesday, and one woman drowned in the aftermath, officials say. The woman, identified as Elizabeth Spisak, was a passenger on the boat. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men accused of stealing a puppy worth roughly $2,700 from a local pet store. The incident was caught on camera. Action News Jax obtained security video of the incident at BFF Puppies in the...
VALDOSTA – In addition to arresting the shooter, Valdosta police arrested a gunshot victim for drug possession following his hospital release. Offender: Demetrius Gervone Bellamy, African American male 30 years of age, Ray City resident. Offender: Aquavious Laronn Morgan, African American male, 29 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
The Florida Lottery announced an update on a recent Lottery winner. You may remember, Leonard Linton, who credited his pregnant dog, Ivy, with his $2 million Scratch-Off win last week. Linton shared that Ivy delivered six healthy puppies on June 23, 2022. Linton took a
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Lake City known to some as “Grant Bae”, may have taken that title for granted. Officials with the Federal Trade Commission say Traeshonna Graham is a scammer who preyed on minority-owned small businesses. They say she charged the businesses money,...
A husband whose fresh haircut raised his wife’s suspicion leading to an alleged altercation has filed for an order of protection. Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, was served Tuesday with the notice of the petition for an injunction for protection against domestic violence. Mrs. Cannon has been barred from the...
The Valdosta Police Department is asking the public for help after a missing man was found shot to death. Thursday afternoon, Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Technicians began investigating a missing person report. Family members of Napoleon Ponder reported that they had not seen or heard from him...
