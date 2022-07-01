ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Five teens carjacked, shot Uber driver, police allege

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZyB6_0gRh4EFG00

Five New Orleans teens are in custody after being found with an SUV stolen from an Uber driver who had been shot and left wounded by a New Orleans roadside, police in the suburb of Slidell said Thursday.

The teens were arrested in Slidell late Tuesday morning, the same day as the carjacking, according to a police news release. The driver’s condition is unknown, Slidell police said.

“Investigators have reason to believe the teens were scouting the area in order to carjack another victim,” according to the statement from police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau.

All five were arrested on charges accusing them of possessing the stolen vehicle, a 2022 Toyota Highlander, illegally carrying weapons and illegally possessing a drug. Two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were also charged with contributing to delinquency of two 16-year-old girls who were arrested as juveniles.

New Orleans police notified Slidell police Tuesday that the SUV might be in the area and warned them that its occupants were considered to be armed and dangerous, the news release said.

It said a detective saw the Highlander shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, and tactical officers took the teens into custody without incident, confiscating three firearms.

Finding it quickly “quite possibly averted a serious crime from happening in our city,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

Three of the teens were arrested as adults — a 19-year-old and two 18-year-olds — and were being held in the St. Tammany Parish Jail and the 16-year-olds in the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Seuzeneau did not know whether any of the teens has an attorney who could speak for him or her.

New Orleans police are investigating the carjacking and shooting.

Comments / 2

Cheryl.Arbon
4d ago

How vague about the victim's condition and the suspects identity can this article be? Without any details from the useless NOPD why bother even reporting the story?

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgno.com

Video: Slidell police search for ‘serial armed robber’

SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department is looking for a man who officers say is a serial armed robber. They say the man has targeted three gas stations in the city. Police released surveillance video of one of the robberies. It happened at the Moody’s Time Saver...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Police foil attempted theft of catalytic converters in Kenner

KENNER, La. — Kenner and New Orleans police foiled a possible theft of a catalytic converter on Sunday, according to a press release. Kenner police were dispatched to the area of 2300 Marietta St. on Sunday night by a caller who witnessed a vehicle slowly circling the area. 2300...
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

Attempted carjacking of New Orleans RTA bus results in man’s arrest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An unarmed man was arrested after attempting to carjack an RTA bus Sunday morning (July 3), New Orleans police said. Terrence Johnson, 21, was booked with attempted carjacking and attempted theft of a motor vehicle shortly after he tried and failed to commandeer a bus in the 7700 block of Grant Street, in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, the NOPD said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man attempts to carjack an RTA bus and other violent crimes on Sunday

The Fourth of July weekend was no deterrent for violent crime on Sunday as a man attempted to steal an RTA bus in New Orleans. It happened at about 11:40 a.m. in the 7700 block of Grant Street. The NOPD says Terrance Johnson was arrested after he approached the female bus driver as she was loading a passenger onboard. They say he attempted to steal the bus but the woman refused and Johnson then fled the scene on foot. No weapon was used in the attempted theft of the bus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
MyArkLaMiss

South Louisiana man arrested for allegedly pouring acid on woman’s face

ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, July 4, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Roseland man with outstanding warrants. According to the police, 35-year-old James Ballard, Jr. was arrested on several charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. Previous reports show that Ballard allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the face of a female partner.
ROSELAND, LA
WWL-TV

4 vehicles stolen at gunpoint since Saturday, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — There were four instances of victims giving up their keys at gunpoint between Saturday afternoon and very early Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police daily crime log. Three of the instances were categorized as carjackings and the fourth as an armed robbery. The instances...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Police#Shooting#Florida Parishes#Violent Crime
WWL

Tangipahoa man accused of pouring acid, bleach in woman's face

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Roseland man is in custody after he allegedly attacked his female partner, pouring acid and bleach on her and puncturing her lung. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old James Ballard Jr. faces a slew of charges after he was taken into custody on Sunday. Last month, the sheriff's office said Ballard was wanted on several charges after he allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on a woman's face as well as causing major bruising to her body, puncturing her lung and bursting her ear drum.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Chase ends on Causeway with 4 kidnapping suspects arrested

Cops tracked down a group of alleged kidnappers Saturday and pursued them across the Causeway Bridge. It all started early Saturday. "At around 7:00 am this morning, deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie," JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde said. "Multiple suspects had forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the residents."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD reports three carjackings from this holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The carjackings continue to be a consistent problem in New Orleans, as there were three reported carjackings from this weekend alone. According to the New Orleans police, one carjacking was reported in the Seventh Ward, one near Algiers, and one in New Orleans East. The carjacking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
cenlanow.com

Police in St. Tammany say a dog off-leash led to a meth arrest in Pelican Park

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Five teens arrested after Uber driver was shot, carjacked in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Five teenagers are in custody after an Uber driver was shot in New Orleans and left to die on the side of the road. The Slidell Police Department said officers found the teenagers in the victim's vehicle, a 2022 Toyota Highlander, at John Slidell Park on Tuesday. Authorities suspect the teens were "scouting" the area for another car to steal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates accidental shooting in Luling

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling, LA. Responding deputies located a 19-year-old male with an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies rendered first aid at the scene and the subject is being transported for medical treatment at a local area hospital.
LULING, LA
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
87K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy