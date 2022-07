Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the vice chair and one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee, spoke at the Reagan Library Wednesday about the risk of losing the foundations of democracy. "Our freedom will only survive if we protect it," the congresswoman told the assembled crowd. Cheney urged fellow Republicans to face what she said is a threat to their party and democracy itself — former President Donald Trump. "At this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic," Cheney...

