South Georgia couple sentenced to combined 90 years for producing child porn

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia couple was sentenced to a combined 90 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jayson E. Wright, 36, of Valdosta, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $625,000 in restitution, the Valdosta Daily Times reported. In October 2021, he previously pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child porn, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Kara Wright, 33, of Valdosta, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $625,000 in restitution, the Daily Times reported. She pleaded guilty to one count of production of child porn in October 2021, according to prosecutors.

The couple was indicted in September 2020, WALB-TV reported.

“The Wrights have justifiably received the maximum prison sentences allowed under law for their unconscionable and heinous acts against children,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to protect children from predators such as the Wrights who deviously take advantage of a child’s vulnerability.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Daily Times.

The Wrights will have to register as sex offenders for life when they are released from federal prison, WALB reported. They are not eligible for parole, according to the television station.

“The close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners is crucial to capturing child predators like the Wrights and holding them accountable so they will never harm another innocent child,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in a statement.

