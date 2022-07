Auburn's Chamber of Commerce Family Fourth of July celebration has begun. Auburn Hook & Ladder Co.'s annual pancake breakfast was on its way to serving more than 600 people, beating last year's all-time high, and a parade full of floats, sirens, balloons and treats for kids followed, starting atop Lincoln Way, cruising through downtown and finishing at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, where more fun awaits this afternoon and evening, beginning at 5 p.m. and culminating with fireworks at 9:30.

