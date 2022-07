BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – When a former Berkeley County K9 featured on A&E’s “Live PD” needed financial help to pay for his medical care, the community didn’t think twice about reaching into their pockets. Several days ago, K9 Fox’s former handler, Tyler Clark, created a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help pay for his partner’s medical treatments. In no time, […] The post Nearly $15K Raised For Injured BCSO K9 Featured On ‘Live PD’ appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO