ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Mike Muscala returns to Thunder on one-year deal

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REL0t_0gRgt8ke00
Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran center Mike Muscala will return to the Thunder on a one-year veteran’s minimum contract, according to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News.

The club declined its $3.5M team option on Muscala prior to the start of free agency. The veteran’s minimum for a player with nine years of NBA service is projected to be $2,641,682.

Initially drafted by the Hawks with the No. 44 pick in 2013 out of Bucknell, Muscala eventually evolved into a modern floor-spacing power forward/center. He split the 2018-19 season between the Sixers and Lakers. Muscala first signed with the Thunder in 2019.

The 30-year-old big man has spent his last three seasons with Oklahoma City. In 43 games last year for a rebuilding Thunder club, Muscala averaged 8.0 PPG and 3.0 RPG during 13.8 MPG. On offense, the 6-foot-10 big man has carved out a niche as a bench shooting threat, boasting a career 3-point conversion rate of 37.7% on 2.5 tries a game. Last season, he connected on 42.9% of his 3.8 looks a night.

Muscala joins fellow re-signed OKC veteran Luguentz Dort in returning to a rebuilding Thunder club loaded with present and future young assets.

Oklahoma City enjoyed one of the most active drafts among any NBA team this year, selecting Gonzaga power forward/center Chet Holmgren, NZ Breakers wing Ousmane Dieng, and Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams in the lottery. Ever the completist, team president Sam Presti also grabbed Arkansas power forward Jaylin Williams with the No. 34 pick in the second round. They join a team loaded with other exciting young players in Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, and Darius Bazley.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks, JaVale McGee agree to three-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks have been adding some size this offseason. After trading for big man Christian Wood earlier this month, Dallas is set to sign journeyman veteran center JaVale McGee to a three-year contract, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The deal is a three-year, $20.1M agreement, and the...
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Raptors sign Otto Porter Jr. to two-year deal

On the heels of winning a championship with Golden State, free agent forward Otto Porter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Raptors, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, who reports that the second year of Porter’s new contract will be a player option. Porter, 29, averaged...
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season." The two-time National Champion (with Villanova) is coming off a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Arkansas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans, Zion Williamson nearing five-year extension

The Pelicans are nearing an agreement on a five-year rookie scale extension for forward Zion Williamson, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, it’ll be a maximum-salary deal that can be worth up to $231M. That indicates it will contain Rose Rule language allowing Williamson to qualify for a starting salary of 30% of the 2023-24 cap instead of 25% if he makes an All-NBA team next season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Suns sign Josh Okogie to one-year deal

The Phoenix Suns will add free agent Josh Okogie on a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 23-year-old shooting guard became unrestricted this week when the Minnesota Timberwolves declined to give him a qualifying offer. He spent his first four NBA seasons in Minnesota after being selected with the 20th pick in the 2018 draft.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Magic sign Bol Bol to two-year contract

Bol Bol has agreed to a two-year deal with the Magic, tweets Khobi Price of The Orlando Sentinel. Orlando traded for Bol in February, but he was still recovering from foot surgery and hasn’t played for the team. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman indicated after the season ended that the team was still interested in the 22-year-old big man and hoped to re-sign him.
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to sign with Lakers

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson , who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Erika Ruiz told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. As Haynes details, Toscano-Anderson went undrafted out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Muscala
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Darius Bazley
Person
Luguentz Dort
Hoops Rumors

Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo agree to two-year, $9.3M deal

Given the Warriors’ cap situation and the numbers reported by Charania, it appears the club will use a portion of its taxpayer mid-level exception to complete the signing. DiVincenzo was a full-time starter on the Bucks team that won a championship in 2020-21, averaging 10.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG on .420/.379/.718 shooting in 66 games (27.5 MPG) during that regular season. However, a major ankle injury sidelined him for most of the postseason and for a chunk of the ’21-22 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hoops Rumors

Jazz send Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves in blockbuster trade

The Jazz are trading three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, the Jazz will receive Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler and four future first-rounders in the deal. Minnesota will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Nuggets, Bruce Brown agree to two-year deal

The Nuggets have reached an agreement to sign free agent wing Bruce Brown to a two-year, $13M+ contract, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN (Twitter link). The deal will include a second-year player option, Andrews adds (via Twitter). Denver appears likely to use the taxpayer portion of its mid-level exception...
DENVER, CO
Hoops Rumors

Thunder sign Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams to rookie deals

The Thunder have signed a couple of their first-round draft picks, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, according to NBA.com’s official transactions log. Holmgren was the second pick of the draft after spending one season with Gonzaga. In 32 games (26.9 MPG) for the Bulldogs, the 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG and 3.7 BPG on .607/.390/.717 shooting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Sixers
Hoops Rumors

Celtics re-sign Luke Kornet on two-year deal

The Celtics are re-signing big man Luke Kornet, having agreed to terms with him on a new two-year contract, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Kornet, who will turn 27 later this month, has bounced around the NBA since making his debut in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. The forward/center has averaged 5.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 148 total games (14.3 MPG) for the Knicks, Bulls, Celtics, Cavaliers, and Bucks.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell no longer on trade block

Despite recently trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert for a collection of veteran contracts and first-round draft picks in a deal sure to make them worse in the short-term, the Jazz have indicated to inquiring teams that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell may not be available as a trade target, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter link via ClutchPoints).
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

Cavs sign Darius Garland to five-year max extension

Darius Garland has agreed to a five-year, $193 million maximum extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers that could be worth as much as $231 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Garland, 22, was the fifth overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft and has emerged as one of the top young...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy