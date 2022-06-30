ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING PROBATE OF WILL - Macon Estate

auburnvillager.com
 4 days ago

NOTICE: On the 21st of June, 2022, a certain writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Ted Macon was filed in the Office of the Judge...

www.auburnvillager.com

WTVM

Visitation, memorial services set for Lee County Coroner Bill Harris

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Final arrangements have been announced for Lee County Coroner William “Bill” Harris. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, located at 1500 Frederick Road in Opelika. It will be followed by a memorial service. Harris,...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County Jail exceeding maximum capacity per Sheriff Greg Countryman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman released a statement on Sunday in regard to the Muscogee County Jail exceeding maximum capacity. As of the 1st of July, the Muscogee County Jail inmate population increased to 1,076. The maximum bed capacity is 1,069. Sheriff Countryman says this is due to inmates who have been sentenced to prison, but have not yet transferred to State custody.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Mayor of Lanett addresses trash issue after many resident complaints

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Lanett in Chambers County continues to experience delays in trash pick-up, causing debris to spread onto yards and roadways and causing an overflow of trash bins. The city of Lanett issued a statement on Facebook apologizing for the missed and delayed household...
LANETT, AL
WSFA

2 dead after 2 separate Sunday Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened Sunday. According to police, officers and fire medics responded to the 1300 block of North Ripley Street before noon regarding a medical call. There, they found the victim, later identified as 67-year-old Rufus McCants, of Montgomery, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Free medical testing to come to Muscogee County, surrounding areas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Free Health Clinics and free testing are headed to Muscogee County in the next two months, beginning on July 14 and every second Thursday after that. The Muscogee County Health District will have a van in the Courthouse Square in Lumpkin, Georgia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can receive free HIV and COVID testing, free vaccines and COVID at home-test kits.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

O-A News newsroom wins 21 awards from the Alabama Press Association

The Opelika-Auburn News has won 21 awards in the 2022 Alabama Press Association Media contest, including eight first place awards. The awards were announced on June 26 at the association’s annual conference at Orange Beach. The newspaper won first place for best special section for “ResilientLee: The story of...
OPELIKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Hammock Vacates Tallassee Mayor’s office, leaving a ‘Dumpster fire’ behind

Editor’s Note: One of the first things taught to those studying journalism is, keep it brief. Most people never read past the third paragraph. So, a condensed version of this story is simply this. Now the former Mayor, Johnny Hammock, had a lot to say about the reasons he was removed as Superintendent of Utilities, and why he tendered his resignation as Mayor, which became official Friday afternoon. It was a vast conspiracy, he said. A coup – to make him look bad, because he was the only person strong enough to stand against corruption and wrongdoing. The following article is a play by play of the last meeting Hammock held shortly before he walked away from his position as Mayor. As always, we simply report, and leave the opinions to our dear readers. On this issue, there are many. Good Luck to you Johnny Hammock in your future endeavors.
TALLASSEE, AL
WJHG-TV

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a BMW. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center got a notification that a stolen 2022 Gray BMW was traveling east on the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City. FHP troopers said they were able...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tom Whatley concedes to Jay Hovey in state senate race

Incumbent Tom Whatley has conceded the Republican State Senate District 27 race to Jay Hovey. Hovey will be running against Democrat Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November. Whatley released a statement to friends, supporters and the media saying that it was in the best interest of...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

2 dead, 7 injured in 7 separate weekend Montgomery shootings, stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead and seven people were injured after seven separate shootings and a stabbing in Montgomery this weekend, according to Montgomery police. According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Young Farm...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson In Montgomery Fire

Montgomery Fire Rescue officials say a man has been arrested after admitting to setting fire to a building. According to Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper, MFR units responded to a fire at around 5:50A.M. Saturday in the 2000 block of Oklahoma Street. On the scene an interview was conducted with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama man sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbery and discharging a firearm while committing a crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, John Adam Vinson, Jr., 32, from Montgomery, Alabama, received a 360-month prison term after convictions for bank robbery and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. According to Vinson Jr.’s plea agreement and other court records, Vinson Jr. entered the Regions […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Two US Army soldiers, former athletes, die in motorcycle crashes on same day

Two Springboro men serving in the U.S. Army were killed Saturday in separate motorcycle accidents in different states. Dakota “Cody” Pelfrey, 27, and Sgt. Seth P. Vision, 21, both died last weekend from injuries suffered in motorcycle crashes, according to law enforcement agencies in Alabama and in Miami Twp.

