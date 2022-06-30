NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING PROBATE OF WILL - Macon Estate

Editor’s Note: One of the first things taught to those studying journalism is, keep it brief. Most people never read past the third paragraph. So, a condensed version of this story is simply this. Now the former Mayor, Johnny Hammock, had a lot to say about the reasons he was removed as Superintendent of Utilities, and why he tendered his resignation as Mayor, which became official Friday afternoon. It was a vast conspiracy, he said. A coup – to make him look bad, because he was the only person strong enough to stand against corruption and wrongdoing. The following article is a play by play of the last meeting Hammock held shortly before he walked away from his position as Mayor. As always, we simply report, and leave the opinions to our dear readers. On this issue, there are many. Good Luck to you Johnny Hammock in your future endeavors.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO