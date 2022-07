PHOENIX -- What the Giants needed on the Fourth of July was a boost. And they got one from a player who was in the clubhouse for the first time on Monday. Though the Giants saw their losing streak extended to five straight with an 8-3 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field, rookie David Villar notched two hits in the first two at-bats of his big league debut and the likelihood that Brandon Crawford could be back in the lineup Tuesday marked some bright spots during a tough stretch.

