Palatka, FL

Jackie "Jack" Bernard Blevins

Daily News
 4 days ago

Jackie "Jack" Bernard Blevins Sr., 76, of...

www.palatkadailynews.com

Daily News

Denise M. Fowler

Denise M. Fowler, 69, of Palatka, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Solaris Healthcare in Palatka following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Masters Funeral Home of…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Marie Chesser Lawrence Rightmire

Marie Chesser Lawrence Rightmire, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Hollister on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her three sons, Larry, Kelly, and Kevin Lawrence,…
HOLLISTER, FL
Daily News

Audrey L. Heard

Audrey Louise Williams Heard, 62, of Welaka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Monday, July 4, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are entrusted to Karl N Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
WELAKA, FL
Daily News

Festive Fourth events draw crowds to Putnam

Putnam County residents enjoyed a day of fun events and pyrotechnics Monday as the area celebrated Independence Day with a bang. Families gathered around Interlachen's main square while a local band sang classic hits, volunteer firefighters battled it out in a traditional competition and people celebrated the Fourth of July.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Slate of election forums set for Putnam

Election season is heating up in Putnam County as voters seek to learn more about the local candidates running for office. In the coming weeks, there will be plenty of opportunities to hear from candidates in the county commission races, Palatka mayoral race and school board races. Several local organizations...
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Swimming In the Fast Lane

FLEMING ISLAND – Host Eagle Harbor was anything but gracious to the Palatka Sharks Swimming Club Saturday morning. Eagle Harbor swept both meets as the Screaming Eagles won the boys match 190-120…
PALATKA, FL

