Jackie “Jack” Bernard Blevins

Putnam County residents enjoyed a day of fun events and pyrotechnics Monday as the area celebrated Independence Day with a bang. Families gathered around Interlachen’s main square while a local band sang classic hits, volunteer firefighters battled it out in a traditional competition and people celebrated the Fourth of July.
Election season is heating up in Putnam County as voters seek to learn more about the local candidates running for office. In the coming weeks, there will be plenty of opportunities to hear from candidates in the county commission races, Palatka mayoral race and school board races. Several local organizations...
