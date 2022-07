It seems like every week we find a new dealer or a group of dealers who are using shady tactics to squeeze every dime from their customers possible. While we’ve done our best to call them out, there are only so many things that can help to deter the practice. Thankfully, it seems like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) might be about to drop the hammer on dealers who charge customers for services and add-ons that “provide no benefit.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO