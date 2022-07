(Area) Drought conditions have expanded in Iowa, especially across the northwest portion of the state. D1 to D3 conditions are seen in some areas according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan. “We wouldn’t see extreme drought in a given location once but every 25-30 years, so that does show us that over the last two years as the drought started to form back in May and June of 2020 that precipitation deficits in Northwest Iowa are anywhere from 15-25″ below average.”

