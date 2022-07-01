49ers offseason roster: DE group the deepest of Shanahan era

Having depth on the defensive line has been one of the tenets of the 49ers’ team-building approach under John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, and they reaffirmed their commitment to strength in numbers on the defensive side of the trenches with their moves in the offseason.

San Francisco spent its top pick in the draft on an edge rusher in USC’s Drake Jackson and signed two players at the position in free agency, bringing back Kerry Hyder Jr. and acquiring former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Kemoko Turay.

The Niners appear set to eventually bid farewell to Dee Ford and end his injury-plagued tenure with the team. However, following the additions they made this offseason and with Arik Armstead able to play off the edge as well as on the interior, the Niners’ group of outside pass rushers might be the deepest they have had under Lynch and Shanahan.

Not all of those players can remain on the active roster, though. Just over a month out from training camp, let’s look at the edge rushers the 49ers have signed and the role they could play in 2022.

Nick Bosa

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Kyle Shanahan summed up all you need to know about Nick Bosa when asked about the Pro Bowl pass rusher after the Niners’ first minicamp practice.

“He has a nice Florida tan, quads are still huge, and he’s ready to play football,” Shanahan said, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

In other words, Bosa had a typically Bosa offseason and, having not had to worry about recovering from an injury this year, is in outstanding shape.

The 49ers don’t appear to be in any hurry to hand Bosa a massive contract extension. They don’t need to be, as this is the fourth year of his deal and the Niners have the fifth-year option. San Francisco won’t let Bosa out of the building, though his price tag will continue to go up if he improves on last year’s 15-sack season.

Samson Ebukam

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the final year of a two-year contract, Ebukam could be forgiven for feeling the heat somewhat following the Niners’ offseason acquisitions at his position.

Ebukam’s 4.5 sacks in his first season with San Francisco matched his tally from his final two years with the Rams. Though he perhaps underwhelmed as a pass rusher, Ebukam was better against the run in 2021 than he was given credit for, and it is his efforts in stopping the ground game that may ensure he sees significant playing time this season.

He might not receive much action on third down, when Jackson and Turay are likely to receive work as designated pass rushers, and there are some who may argue that – with his cap hit over $8 million, per Spotrac – Ebukam should be released if younger, cheaper players impress in training camp and preseason.

The Niners will value his experience and his versatility in being able to influence the run, making such a move unlikely. Don’t be surprised, however, if his snaps gradually decline as the season progresses.

Drake Jackson

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The 49ers were delighted Jackson fell to them with the 61st overall pick in round two, and the former USC Trojan has quickly drawn some rave reviews from his new teammates.

Bosa offered perhaps the most effusive praise of Jackson.

“He does things out there that I definitely couldn’t do as a rookie. Just the way he moves. He’s definitely got some impressive stuff about him,” said Bosa.

Anticipating Jackson to replicate Bosa’s rookie impact may be setting expectations too high. However, said to be back at his freshman weight of 275 pounds, if the 49ers can get him to harness the startling flexibility that has caught Bosa’s eye and make the most of what is already a well-refined repertoire of pass-rush moves, Jackson could soon become a key cog in the San Francisco defense.

Kemoko Turay

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

An under-the-radar acquisition late in free agency, Turay has the potential to prove a valuable rotational edge rusher for San Francisco. Turay is coming off a career-high 5.5 sacks in his final season. He is a smooth and athletic pass rusher who uses his hands well and, along with Jackson, has the skill set to help the Niners fill the explosiveness void left by Dee Ford’s departure.

Kerry Hyder Jr.

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Hyder is back for a second season with the Niners following a year’s sojourn in Seattle with the Seahawks. He did not come close to matching his 8.5 sacks with San Francisco in 2020, registering just 1.5 for Seattle. However, Hyder once again gets to reunite with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who was his position coach for each of his two most productive seasons to date – Hyder had eight sacks with the Lions in 2016. That connection makes the Niners’ low-risk bet on Hyder understandable, particularly given the inside-out versatility he offers to a team that greatly values multi-faceted players.

Charles Omenihu

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired in what proved an astute midseason trade with the Texans, Omenihu demonstrated his worth in the postseason with three hits, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys. Omenihu is a long-armed pocket pusher who, like Hyder, offers positional flexibility. After the Niners gave up a fifth-rounder for him, Omenihu is a decent bet to make the roster but the fact he is far from a guarantee is illustrative of San Francisco’s edge depth.

Jordan Willis

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

One of the heroes of the Niners’ Divisional Round win in Green Bay last season with his critical blocked punt, Willis has found ways to make an impact when he has been on the field either on defense or special teams. He boasts an impressive blend of size and explosiveness and can win with his bull rush and with quickness to the inside. Willis checks too many boxes to be kept off the roster and should have a role in 2022.

Alex Barrett

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Barrett was on the practice squad last year and that is where he is likely to remain. He flashed some promise when he got his shot in 2020 as injuries ravaged the Niners, but the bulk of the action for him will likely come in preseason given San Francisco’s depth.