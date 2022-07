LOS ANGELES - Having a net worth of millions of dollars is considered just "comfortable" depending on where you live in the U.S., according to a new survey. Financial services company Charles Schwab released its annual Modern Wealth Survey in which it analyzed 12 of the largest U.S. metro areas and found that it takes a net worth of $2.2 million to be considered "wealthy" in the U.S. by other Americans. That's up from $1.9 million last year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO