By now a couple of online media sites have shared the photo of the iconic Shorty Smalls truck sign being removed from its location where it sat for more than 40 years on Rodney Parham & Shackleford. Indeed it was certainly a memorable sight as a kid driving through Little Rock. Although I have never had the opportunity to try those signature jumpin-off-the-bone tender ribs, the name Shorty Smalls has always been a familiar one when the discussion of BBQ comes to the table.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO