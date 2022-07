STANTON, Neb. -- One in seven children in Nebraska faces hunger, according to Feeding America. Miss Stanton in Nebraska is doing something about it. "Some people are too scared to just tell people they are needing help, so they could just drive up to the box and get whatever they need," said 10-year-old Emerson Mae Allen, in front of the food pantry box she put up on June 22 - right off of Highway 57 into Stanton, by the recycling bins.

