ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona’s Attorney General’s plan to reinstate 1901 abortion ban law

By Jacqueline Aguilar
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2UjD_0gRg5on000

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The reaction is still pouring in just one day after Arizona's Republican Attorney General, Mark Brnovich tweeted his plan to reinstate a 1901 territorial-area law that bans virtually all abortions.

The announcement still left many confused as to what the current abortion laws are in Arizona.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, Brittany Fonteno, says the AG’s tweet has only caused more confusion for women in the state.

Saying patients are rolling into the Planned Parenthood clinic in Tempe asking what their reproductive rights are.

Fonteno says they unfortunately are having to navigate patients to clinics outside of the state.

“We are still seeing patients come in and they aren’t aware of what the legal status is of abortion in Arizona,” said Fonteno.

Protesters at the ongoing pro-choice demonstration are taking issue with the a-g's plan to reinstate the 1901 abortion law.

“If you’re forced to have a baby and you can’t pay for that baby then you’re giving that baby a life into poverty,” said local Lindsey Yu.

Jasmine Lopez said, “If all they want is a child born, but not fed, not a child housed or not educated that’s pro-life, that’s not pro-birth.”

“Although I am currently pregnant, I would still like the option to have an abortion especially if I don’t feel mentally or financially ready to carry a baby,” said Kourtney Ormos, a Yuma local.

“It will affect everyone around you and I think that we need to start fighting back and something needs to be done,” said local Yvette Serna.

While nothing has been filed yet, the Attorney General says he will soon ask the court to lift an injunction on the old abortion law.

A group of Arizona doctors is speaking out following this latest development.

Tucson doctor Cadey Harrel says it’s all politics.

“The attorney general is playing politics right now with the personal health decisions of Arizonans and their ability to make medical decisions with their physician,” said Dr. Harrel.

In March, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a 15-week abortion ban that allows an abortion if the mother’s life is at risk.
But no exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

If this old law is put in place, it would override the law Ducey signed earlier this year.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that in 2020, there were just over 13,000 abortions with more than 90% of them performed under 15 weeks.

The post Arizona’s Attorney General’s plan to reinstate 1901 abortion ban law appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Arizona Governor makes statement on Independence Day

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - On July 4, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made a statement for American Independence Day. “On this day, 246 years ago, our forefathers changed the course of human history. They declared a new nation founded in the belief that all men were created equal, with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We honor their bold vision today as proud citizens of the United States of America," began Gov. Ducey.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Department of Justice could sue Arizona over Voter ID law

The federal government is planning to sue Arizona over a new state law that requires proof of citizenship to vote for president. Kristen Clark is the assistant attorney general of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. She says it’s in violation of the 1964 Voting Rights Act.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Governor Ducey Signs Legislation To Honor Veterans, Ease Burdens

Governor Doug Ducey on Friday, took action to continue honoring veterans, signing two bills to lower barriers for the women and men who have served our nation. The two bipartisan bills decrease the financial burden of licensing fees for veterans, building upon multiple veteran-focused bills signed into law this session. This includes a $10 million investment to waive higher education tuition for their spouses, a commitment made during his January State of the State address.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Judge: Arizona violates prisoners’ rights with poor care

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge ruled Arizona has been violating the constitutional rights of incarcerated people in state-run prisons by providing them with inadequate medical and mental health care, saying the state has known about the problem for years but refused to correct its failures. In a blistering verdict Thursday,...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation

Arizona had the second largest house price appreciation among all states between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022 at 27.5%, with only Florida having a higher figure at 29.8%. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index report for the first quarter 2022 indicated all 50 states and...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Brnovich
Person
Doug Ducey
kjzz.org

CDC: 9 of 15 Arizona counties have high COVID-19 transmission levels

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. Weekly case data from the Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

KOLD Investigates: Court rules Arizona’s prison healthcare system is ‘grossly inadequate,’ ‘violates inmates’ constitutional rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona inmates’ constitutional rights are being violated, that is according to a federal judge. In a 200-page order, U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver found that the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry “failed to provide, and continues to refuse to provide, a constitutionally adequate medical care and mental health care system for all prisoners.”
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Bacterial outbreak found at Arizona's largest state hatchery

Arizona officials have halted all fish stockings from the largest state-run hatchery because of a bacterial outbreak among its trout. The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced a temporary ceasing of stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which is north of Phoenix in Cornville. The agency said officials noticed fish deaths...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Arizona election officials resign over threats about 2020

Two Arizona elections officials announced their resignation on Friday over threats that began after the 2020 election, according to Fox 10 Pheonix. Why it matters: The news comes nearly two years after the election that former President Donald Trump baselessly told supporters was "stolen" because of fraud. The lie is now the focus of the Jan. 6 panel's hearings looking into what happened during the insurrection at the Capitol in 2021.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#Republican#Planned Parenthood#Ag
HuffPost

Arizona Election Officials Are Being Hounded Out Of Office With Ugly Threats

An increasing number of Arizona election officials are leaving their positions because of threats and hostility. “The rhetoric and the climate of elections has got really, really hot. We’ve been under a lot of pressure,” recorder Leslie Hoffman, one of Yavapai County’s top election officials, told ABC-15. “The sheriff patrols my house periodically” because of threats, she added. “It’s getting to be a lot.”
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs bill directing $335M to build border fence

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Thursday that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico, part of a $564 million border security funding package that is the most ever spent by the state. The fencing legislation does...
ARIZONA STATE
worldnationnews.com

Top election officials in Arizona county quit amid threats

PHOENIX ( Associated Press) — The elected county recorder and election director in Yavapai County, Arizona, is resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and scathing criticism from supporters of former President Donald Trump, who acknowledge his lie that he won’t be in 2020 Lost the election because of fraud.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Trump-linked lawmakers in Arizona hit with DOJ subpoenas

The Justice Department's investigation into state officials involved in the effort to undermine and potentially overturn the 2020 election results is heating up. It’s fitting that the latest development comes out of Arizona. On Thursday, we learned that the FBI issued subpoenas to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and...
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy