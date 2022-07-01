Arizona’s Attorney General’s plan to reinstate 1901 abortion ban law

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The reaction is still pouring in just one day after Arizona's Republican Attorney General, Mark Brnovich tweeted his plan to reinstate a 1901 territorial-area law that bans virtually all abortions.

The announcement still left many confused as to what the current abortion laws are in Arizona.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, Brittany Fonteno, says the AG’s tweet has only caused more confusion for women in the state.

Saying patients are rolling into the Planned Parenthood clinic in Tempe asking what their reproductive rights are.

Fonteno says they unfortunately are having to navigate patients to clinics outside of the state.

“We are still seeing patients come in and they aren’t aware of what the legal status is of abortion in Arizona,” said Fonteno.

Protesters at the ongoing pro-choice demonstration are taking issue with the a-g's plan to reinstate the 1901 abortion law.

“If you’re forced to have a baby and you can’t pay for that baby then you’re giving that baby a life into poverty,” said local Lindsey Yu.

Jasmine Lopez said, “If all they want is a child born, but not fed, not a child housed or not educated that’s pro-life, that’s not pro-birth.”

“Although I am currently pregnant, I would still like the option to have an abortion especially if I don’t feel mentally or financially ready to carry a baby,” said Kourtney Ormos, a Yuma local.

“It will affect everyone around you and I think that we need to start fighting back and something needs to be done,” said local Yvette Serna.

While nothing has been filed yet, the Attorney General says he will soon ask the court to lift an injunction on the old abortion law.

A group of Arizona doctors is speaking out following this latest development.

Tucson doctor Cadey Harrel says it’s all politics.

“The attorney general is playing politics right now with the personal health decisions of Arizonans and their ability to make medical decisions with their physician,” said Dr. Harrel.

In March, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a 15-week abortion ban that allows an abortion if the mother’s life is at risk.

But no exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

If this old law is put in place, it would override the law Ducey signed earlier this year.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports that in 2020, there were just over 13,000 abortions with more than 90% of them performed under 15 weeks.

The post Arizona’s Attorney General’s plan to reinstate 1901 abortion ban law appeared first on KYMA .