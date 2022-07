U of A students majoring in Recreation and Sport Management are essential in helping the Northwest Arkansas Naturals cover its bases on game days. Students have been interning with the Naturals since 2008, when the minor league baseball team kicked off its first season at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Both agree the relationship is a home run. Students gain practical experience in their field of study while the team gets a steady source of reliable, motivated part-time workers.

