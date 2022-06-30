ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder sign Mike Muscala to one-year, veteran minimum deal

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed veteran center Mike Muscala to a one-year, veterans minimum deal, per Darren Wolfson. This comes a day after the team declined his $3.5 million team option.

Muscala, who underwent season-ending ankle surgery in March, has spent the last three seasons with the Thunder, where he’s averaged 7.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 39.2% from 3 on nearly four attempts per game.

The Thunder also signed Lu Dort to a five-year, $87.5 million on the first day of free agency as well.

The 30-year-old will serve as a mentor for fellow native Minnesota player Chet Holmgren, who was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2022 NBA draft.

Basketball
