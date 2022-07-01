Watch 70,000 Ducks Get Dumped Into The Chicago River This Summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's Pet of the Week -- and his name is Jeff. Jeff is a sweet, energetic 3-month-old kitten. He loves playing with all kinds of toys. When he's tired from frolicking all day, he will happily curl up on your lap to take a nap. Jeff is a bit shy without his kitty friends around, so he's hoping to go home with a playmate. This summer, PAWS Chicago is hosting a Summer Kitten Adoption Challenge with the goal of finding homes for 350 kittens. They are encouraging adopters to bring home a pair of kittens! There are many benefits to adopting kittens in pairs because they need interaction with other kittens for healthy social development and crave constant stimulation.Jeff and so many other adorable kittens just like him are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO