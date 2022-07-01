ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch 70,000 Ducks Get Dumped Into The Chicago River This Summer

By Emily
 4 days ago
At first I thought this was like polluting, but then I realized it's actually raising a ton of money to benefit something amazing!. I've always wanted to attend this fundraising event in Chicago ever since I can remember. Every year, thousands of people show up and 'adopt' rubber ducks to splash...

