Charleston, SC

Look Who’s Supporting Lifesaving Efforts

By Carolina Tails
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bissell Pet Foundation has provided medical support to South Carolina dogs suffering from heartworm disease with a two-year $20,000 grant award. This lifesaving medical treatment will cover the cost to save 100 adoptable dogs. Each year, the Animal Society participates in the national Empty the Shelters campaigns subsidized by the...

Dorchester Paws waives dog adoption, reclaim fees

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In preparation for the Fourth of July, a animal shelter in Summerville is waving reclaim fees and dog adoption fees. Dorchester Paws says the holiday is known to increase intake at shelters as pets escape from their homes. The dog adoption fee will be waved through...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
Historic Win for Animals, Advocacy and Freedom of Speech!

A HORSE CARRIAGE COMPANY’S LAWSUIT AGAINST ANIMAL ADVOCATES COLLAPSES IN COURT. Charleston Animal Society and other animal advocacy organizations and individuals won a major lawsuit brought against them to intimidate and stifle their efforts to bring humane reform to Charleston’s carriage tourist attraction. This was a win for animals, advocacy and freedom of speech!
CHARLESTON, SC
Is Animal Cruelty Spinning Out of Control?

In the past five years, Charleston Animal Society has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting cruelty. Charleston Animal Society has treated countless victims. of abuse, sends emergency response teams to cruelty cases, offers rewards to flush out leads for investigators, and sponsored training seminars for ACOs. The Animal Society also provides complimentary veterinary forensics, including necropsies, to law enforcement.
CHARLESTON, SC
The history of the oldest Jewish charitable organization in the country and its legacy of helping children and others in need

The former Hebrew Orphan Society building on Broad Street, now in private hands, served as a home for orphans right before and during the Civil War. On July 15, 1801, the Hebrew Orphan Society was established in Charleston. Incorporated a year later, it is the oldest such Jewish charitable organization in continuous existence in the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
Expansion on the Horizon?

EXCITING FUTURE BEING PLANNED FOR ANIMALS AND CHILDREN IN SOUTH CAROLINA. CAROLINA TAILS: Tell us about the expansion of the Charleston Animal Society campus. JOE ELMORE: This project would benefit South Carolina residents and animals for decades to come. A very important step in the process was to access the land that is adjacent to our current campus in North Charleston. In May, the North Charleston City Council unanimously voted to generously donate the land to Charleston Animal Society for the expansion.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
#Animal Welfare#Lifesaving#Animal Shelters#Charity#Aspca
Nearly $15K Raised For Injured BCSO K9 Featured On ‘Live PD’

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – When a former Berkeley County K9 featured on A&E’s “Live PD” needed financial help to pay for his medical care, the community didn’t think twice about reaching into their pockets. Several days ago, K9 Fox’s former handler, Tyler Clark, created a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help pay for his partner’s medical treatments. In no time, […] The post Nearly $15K Raised For Injured BCSO K9 Featured On ‘Live PD’ appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Department Of Health And Environmental Control, South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources Urge Residents Not To Keep Wild Animals As Pets

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urge South Carolinians not to keep wild animals as pets. To protect people and wildlife, DHEC and SCDNR have teamed up to share information about the risks of keeping wild animals as pets. Wild animals live in nature and are not domesticated, meaning they’re not tame or kept as a pet or on a farm. Keeping wild animals as pets in some cases may be illegal and puts the owner and others who encounter the animal at risk of injury or getting diseases such as rabies. “Wild animals can be dangerous by nature, so they have the potential to seriously injure the owner, children or guests without warning through bites or scratches,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “This behavior can also be triggered when an otherwise peaceful animal is startled, injured or sick. Bite wounds and scratches from animals can become infected, which may lead to severe illness needing medical care.” Rabies is a deadly disease for animals and people. If a person is exposed to the rabies virus, their health care provider can recommend a series of shots as a treatment that helps prevent the person from becoming sick with rabies. While this treatment can be lifesaving, the cost for receiving these shots can be more than $10,000 per person. The best way to protect yourself is to do what you can to prevent possible rabies exposure.
ANIMALS
How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation is no secret to consumers around the country, but it is especially evident to farmers and their produce partners at the State Farmer's Market. Produce sellers say this year we have pricier peaches. "You know everything has been more expensive for the farmers overall, and...
AGRICULTURE
Salute from the Shore returns Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A patriotic flyover of South Carolina’s coastline returns Monday afternoon. Salute from the Shore features F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and C-17s from Joint Base Charleston. The flight begins in Cherry Grove at 1 p.m. and travels down the South Carolina coast before...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston-area residents share their best dad jokes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- They say laughter is the best medicine right? Well, it certainly helps! According to the Mayo Clinic, laughter stimulates the release of endorphins which can reduce stress and tension, relieve pain, improve your mood, and boost your immune system. Created by author and graphic artist Wayne Reinagel in 1994, the world recognizes […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
TAYLORS, SC
Where can I watch 4th of July fireworks in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with a global pandemic for more than two years, the Charleston community is brimming with activities to help you celebrate our country’s independence. While the weather may be a little dicey at times, with rain plaguing the weekend forecast, things look to be mostly dry on Monday. So, you […]
CHARLESTON, SC

