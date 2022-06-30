Look Who’s Supporting Lifesaving Efforts

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urge South Carolinians not to keep wild animals as pets. To protect people and wildlife, DHEC and SCDNR have teamed up to share information about the risks of keeping wild animals as pets. Wild animals live in nature and are not domesticated, meaning they’re not tame or kept as a pet or on a farm. Keeping wild animals as pets in some cases may be illegal and puts the owner and others who encounter the animal at risk of injury or getting diseases such as rabies. “Wild animals can be dangerous by nature, so they have the potential to seriously injure the owner, children or guests without warning through bites or scratches,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “This behavior can also be triggered when an otherwise peaceful animal is startled, injured or sick. Bite wounds and scratches from animals can become infected, which may lead to severe illness needing medical care.” Rabies is a deadly disease for animals and people. If a person is exposed to the rabies virus, their health care provider can recommend a series of shots as a treatment that helps prevent the person from becoming sick with rabies. While this treatment can be lifesaving, the cost for receiving these shots can be more than $10,000 per person. The best way to protect yourself is to do what you can to prevent possible rabies exposure.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO