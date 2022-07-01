ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Month: July 2022

By Rick Gordon
 4 days ago

High pressure to our east will allow warm southwesterly winds to overspread New Hampshire...

Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and humid, high 84, late showers or T-storms

Today will be mostly cloudy with more humidity. An area of low pressure will arrive tonight bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms. High pressure builds back into New Hampshire with dry and seasonable conditions along with less humidity. Today: Mostly cloudy with more humidity. High 84 Winds: SSW 15-20+...
ENVIRONMENT
Fisher Cats leave Maine with late collapse

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats won’t have much time to dwell on their Sunday night collapse, falling 4-2 at the hands of the Portland Sea Dogs. New Hampshire’s bullpen went into the bottom of the seventh with a 2-0 lead before a nine-man rally put the Sea Dogs up 3-2, adding another run in the eighth for good measure.
PORTLAND, ME

