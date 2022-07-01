Month: July 2022

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats won’t have much time to dwell on their Sunday night collapse, falling 4-2 at the hands of the Portland Sea Dogs. New Hampshire’s bullpen went into the bottom of the seventh with a 2-0 lead before a nine-man rally put the Sea Dogs up 3-2, adding another run in the eighth for good measure.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO