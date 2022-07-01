ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Traps and transport resistance are the next frontiers for stable non-fullerene acceptor solar cells

By Christopher WÃ¶pke
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStability is one of the most important challenges facing material research for organic solar cells (OSC) on their path to further commercialization. In the high-performance material system PM6:Y6 studied here, weÂ investigate degradation mechanisms of inverted photovoltaic devices. We have identified two distinct degradation pathways: one requires theÂ presence of both...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Verifying the relationships of defect site and enhanced photocatalytic properties of modified ZrO nanoparticles evaluated by in-situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS

Base treatment and metal doping were evaluated as means of enhancing the photocatalytic activity of ZrO2 nanoparticles (NPs) via the generation of oxygen vacancies (OvS), and the sites responsible for this enhancement were identified and characterized by spectroscopic and microscopic techniques. We confirmed that OvS produced by base treatment engaged in photocatalytic activity for organic pollutant degradation, whereas surface defects introduced by Cr-ion doping engaged in oxidative catalysis of molecules. Moreover, we verified that base-treated ZrO2 NPs outperformed their Cr-ion doped counterparts as photocatalysts using in situ X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and scanning transmission electron microscopy coupled with electron energy loss spectroscopy (STEM-EELS). Thus, our study provides valuable information on the origin of the enhanced photocatalytic activity of modified ZrO2 NPs and demonstrates the practicality of in situ spectroscopy and STEM-EELS for the evaluation of highly efficient metal oxide photocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The expansion of natural gas infrastructure puts energy transitions at risk

Whether additional natural gas infrastructure is needed or would be detrimental to achieving climate protection goals is currently highly controversial. Here we combine five perspectives to argue why expansion of the natural gas infrastructure hinders a renewable energy future and is no bridge technology. We highlight that natural gas is a fossil fuel with a significantly underestimated climate impact that hinders decarbonization through carbon lock-in and stranded assets. We propose five ways to avoid common shortcomings for countries that are developing strategies for greenhouse gas reduction: manage methane emissions of the entire natural gas value chain, revise assumptions of scenario analyses with new research insights on greenhouse gas emissions related to natural gas, replace the 'bridge' narrative with unambiguous decarbonization criteria, avoid additional natural gas lock-ins and methane leakage, and take climate-related risks in energy infrastructure planning seriously.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Solar Cells#First Solar#Fullerene#Stabili
Nature.com

1-Pbps orbital angular momentum fibre-optic transmission

Space-division multiplexing (SDM), as a main candidate for future ultra-high capacity fibre-optic communications, needs to address limitations to its scalability imposed by computation-intensive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) digital signal processing (DSP) required to eliminate the crosstalk caused by optical coupling between multiplexed spatial channels. By exploiting the unique propagation characteristics of orbital angular momentum (OAM) modes in ring core fibres (RCFs), a system that combines SDM and C"‰+"‰L band dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) in a 34"‰km 7-core RCF is demonstrated to transport a total of 24960 channels with a raw (net) capacity of 1.223 (1.02) Peta-bit sâˆ’1 (Pbps) and a spectral efficiency of 156.8 (130.7) bit sâˆ’1 Hzâˆ’1. Remarkably for such a high channel count, the system only uses fixed-size 4 Ã— 4 MIMO DSP modules with no more than 25 time-domain taps. Such ultra-low MIMO complexity is enabled by the simultaneous weak coupling among fibre cores and amongst non-degenerate OAM mode groups within each core that have a fixed number of 4 modes. These results take the capacity of OAM-based fibre-optic communications links over the 1"‰Pbps milestone for the first time. They also simultaneously represent the lowest MIMO complexity and the 2nd smallest fibre cladding diameter amongst reported few-mode multicore-fibre (FM-MCF) SDM systems of >1"‰Pbps capacity. We believe these results represent a major step forward in SDM transmission, as they manifest the significant potentials for further up-scaling the capacity per optical fibre whilst keeping MIMO processing to an ultra-low complexity level and in a modularly expandable fashion.
TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

China Has Imaged The Whole Of Mars – And The Shots Are Mind-Blowing

China has completed its global imaging of Mars, fulfilling the prime missions of the robotic spacecraft Tianwen-1. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the main contractor for the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA), announced the success of the mission on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Wednesday, June 29. The mission has managed to pick up medium-definition images of the entire planet, as well as a number of high-definition images that glow with details and vibrant color.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
CNET

How to Watch NASA Release the First James Webb Space Telescope Images

When the James Webb Space Telescope launched on Christmas Day last year, we were left with a flurry of conflicting emotions. Awe mixed with bewilderment at what's to come next. Elation jostled with stress over whether the $10 billion machine would reach its destination. Relief melded with anticipation. After celebrating...
ASTRONOMY
TechCrunch

China’s new Mars images show off the country’s robust (but secretive) space program

Just this week, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) released a series of high-resolution images of Mars taken by its Tianwen-1 spacecraft, which arrived at the red planet in February 2021 and has been orbiting it ever since. Over the course of more than 1,300 orbits, Tianwen-1 has photographed the entire planet in extreme detail, from the icy south pole to the 2,485-mile-long Valles Marineris canyon to the 59,055-foot-tall shield volcano Ascraeus Mons.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Optical demonstration of quantum fault-tolerant threshold

A major challenge in practical quantum computation is the ineludible errors caused by the interaction of quantum systems with their environment. Fault-tolerant schemes, in which logical qubits are encoded by several physical qubits, enable to the output of a higher probability of correct logical qubits under the presence of errors. However, strict requirements to encode qubits and operators render the implementation of a full fault-tolerant computation challenging even for the achievable noisy intermediate-scale quantum technology. Especially the threshold for fault-tolerant computation still lacks experimental verification. Here, based on an all-optical setup, we experimentally demonstrate the existence of the threshold for the fault-tolerant protocol. Four physical qubits are represented as the spatial modes of two entangled photons, which are used to encode two logical qubits. The experimental results clearly show that when the error rate is below the threshold, the probability of correct output in the circuit, formed with fault-tolerant gates, is higher than that in the corresponding non-encoded circuit. In contrast, when the error rate is above the threshold, no advantage is observed in the fault-tolerant implementation. The developed high-accuracy optical system may provide a reliable platform to investigate error propagation in more complex circuits with fault-tolerant gates.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Single-cell system using monolithic PMUTs-on-CMOS to monitor fluid hydrodynamic properties

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 76 (2022) Cite this article. In this work, a single cell capable of monitoring fluid density, viscosity, sound velocity, and compressibility with a compact and small design is presented. The fluid measurement system is formed by a two-port AlScN piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer (PMUT) with an 80"‰Î¼m length monolithically fabricated with a 130"‰nm complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process. The electrode configuration allows the entire system to be implemented in a single device, where one electrode is used as an input and the other as an output. Experimental verification was carried out by exploiting the features of piezoelectric devices such as resonators and acoustic transducers, where a frequency shift and amplitude variation are expected because of a change in density and viscosity. A sensitivity of 482"‰Â±"‰14"‰Hz/kg/m3 demonstrates the potential of the system compared to other dual-electrode PMUTs. In addition, according to the acoustic measurement, the sound velocity, fluid compressibility, and viscosity coefficient can be extracted, which, to the best of our knowledge, is novel in these PMUT systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring the temperature through moving average control under uncertainty environment

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-69192-8, published online 22 July 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Efficacy of avapritinib versus best available therapy in the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis

Advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) is a rare myeloid neoplasm associated with poor overall survival (OS). This study (NCT04695431) compared clinical outcomes between patients with AdvSM treated with avapritinib in the Phase 1 EXPLORER (NCT0256198) and Phase 2 PATHFINDER (NCT03580655) trials (N"‰="‰176) and patients treated with best available therapy (BAT; N"‰="‰141). A multi-center, observational, retrospective chart review study was conducted at six study sites (four European, two American) to collect data from patients with AdvSM who received BAT; these data were pooled with data from EXPLORER and PATHFINDER. Comparisons between outcomes of OS, duration of treatment (DOT), and maximum reduction in serum tryptase were conducted between the treatment cohorts, with adjustment for key covariates. The results indicated that the avapritinib cohort had significantly better survival (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) (95% confidence interval (CI)): 0.48 (0.29, 0.79); p"‰="‰0.004) and significantly longer DOT (HR: 0.36 (0.26, 0.51); p"‰<"‰0.001) compared to the BAT cohort. Additionally, the mean difference in percentage maximum reduction in serum tryptase levels was 60.3% greater in the avapritinib cohort (95% CI: âˆ’72.8, âˆ’47.9; p"‰<"‰0.001). With no randomized controlled trials comparing avapritinib to BAT, these data offer crucial insights into the improved efficacy of avapritinib for the treatment of AdvSM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Separating arbitrary free-space beams with an integrated photonic processor

Free-space optics naturally offers multiple-channel communications and sensing exploitable in many applications. The different optical beams will, however, generally be overlapping at the receiver, and, especially with atmospheric turbulence or other scattering or aberrations, the arriving beam shapes may not even be known in advance. We show that such beams can be still separated in the optical domain, and simultaneously detected with negligible cross-talk, even if they share the same wavelength and polarization, and even with unknown arriving beam shapes. The kernel of the adaptive multibeam receiver presented in this work is a programmable integrated photonic processor that is coupled to free-space beams through a two-dimensional array of optical antennas. We demonstrate separation of beam pairs arriving from different directions, with overlapping spatial modes in the same direction, and even with mixing between the beams deliberately added in the path. With the circuit's optical bandwidth of more than 40"‰nm, this approach offers an enabling technology for the evolution of FSO from single-beam to multibeam space-division multiplexed systems in a perturbed environment, which has been a game-changing transition in fiber-optic systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

I knew we had it

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson, CERN's Director-General at that time reminisces about the years leading up to this milestone. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ten years ago, on the morning of the 4 July 2012 - and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discriminating protein tags on a dsDNA construct using a Dual Nanopore Device

We report Brownian dynamics simulation results with the specific goal to identify key parameters controlling the experimentally measurable characteristics of protein tags on a dsDNA construct translocating through a double nanopore setup. First, we validate the simulation scheme in silico by reproducing and explaining the physical origin of the asymmetric experimental dwell time distributions of the oligonucleotide flap markers on a 48 kbp long dsDNA at the left and the right pore. We study the effect of the electric field inside and beyond the pores, critical to discriminate the protein tags based on their effective charges and masses revealed through a generic power-law dependence of the average dwell time at each pore. The simulation protocols monitor piecewise dynamics at a sub-nanometer length scale and explain the disparate velocity using the concepts of nonequilibrium tension propagation theory. We further justify the model and the chosen simulation parameters by calculating the PÃ©clet number which is in close agreement with the experiment. We demonstrate that our carefully chosen simulation strategies can serve as a powerful tool to discriminate different types of neutral and charged tags of different origins on a dsDNA construct in terms of their physical characteristics and can provide insights to increase both the efficiency and accuracy of an experimental dual-nanopore setup.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Strain engineering of electronic properties and anomalous valley hall conductivity of transition metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons

Strain engineering is a powerful technique for tuning electronic properties and valley degree of freedom in honeycomb structure of two-dimensional crystals. Carriers in"‰+"‰k and âˆ’"‰k (opposite Berry curvature) in transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) with broken inversion symmetry act as effective magnetic fields, where this polarized valleys are suitable for encoding information. In this work, we study the strained TMD nanoribbons by Slater-Koster tight-binding model, which acquires electronic bands in whole Brillouin zone. From this, we derive a generic profile of strain effect on the electronic band structure of TMD nanoribbons, which shows indirect band gap, and also exhibits a phase transition from semiconductor to metallic by applying uniaxial X-tensile and Y-arc type of strain. Midgap states in strained TMD nanoribbons are determined by calculation of localized density of electron states. Moreover, our findings of anomalous valley Hall conductivity reveal that the creation of pseudogauge fields using strained TMD nanoribbons affect the Dirac electrons, which generate the new quantized Landau level. Furthermore, we demonstrate in strained TMD nanoribbons that strain field can effectively tune both the magnitude and sign of valley Hall conductivity. Our work elucidates the valley Hall transport in strained TMDs due to pseudo-electric and pseudo-magnetic filed will be applicable as information carries for future electronics and valleytronics.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy