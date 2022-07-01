MEDC welcomes key hires to strengthen small business support, grow regional impact across the state

DETROIT (AP) — A judge last Thursday set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April acquitted two other men but couldn't reach a unanimous verdict for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. They were described as leaders of a wild scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor at her vacation home ahead of the 2020 election, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO