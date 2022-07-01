ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MEDC welcomes key hires to strengthen small business support, grow regional impact across the state

legalnews.com
 4 days ago

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Thursday three new leadership positions that will bolster its efforts to provide small businesses with more targeted, intentional support, while underscoring its commitment to supporting businesses and communities across every corner of the state. The three new positions will support the MEDC’s overall mission...

legalnews.com

legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Nessel to co-host second Robocall Summit with NAAG. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will again set aside their interstate “rivalry” when they team to host the 2022 Robocall Summit, sponsored by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). The conference, set to...
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Second trial set for August 9 for 2 men charged in Whitmer plot

DETROIT (AP) — A judge last Thursday set Aug. 9 for a second trial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A jury in April acquitted two other men but couldn't reach a unanimous verdict for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. They were described as leaders of a wild scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor at her vacation home ahead of the 2020 election, trigger a civil war and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.
DETROIT, MI

