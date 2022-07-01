ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

RuO electronic structure and lattice strain dual engineering for enhanced acidic oxygen evolution reaction performance

By Yin Qin
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloping highly active and durable electrocatalysts for acidic oxygen evolution reaction remains a great challenge due to the sluggish kinetics of the four-electron transfer reaction and severe catalyst dissolution. Here we report an electrochemical lithium intercalation method to improve both the activity and stability of RuO2 for acidic oxygen evolution reaction....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Structures of the T cell potassium channel Kv1.3 with immunoglobulin modulators

The Kv1.3 potassium channel is expressed abundantly on activated T cells and mediates the cellular immune response. This role has made the channel a target for therapeutic immunomodulation to block its activity and suppress T cell activation. Here, we report structures of human Kv1.3 alone, with a nanobody inhibitor, and with an antibody-toxin fusion blocker. Rather than block the channel directly, four copies of the nanobody bind the tetramer's voltage sensing domains and the pore domain to induce an inactive pore conformation. In contrast, the antibody-toxin fusion docks its toxin domain at the extracellular mouth of the channel to insert a critical lysine into the pore. The lysine stabilizes an active conformation of the pore yet blocks ion permeation. This study visualizes Kv1.3 pore dynamics, defines two distinct mechanisms to suppress Kv1.3 channel activity with exogenous inhibitors, and provides a framework to aid development of emerging T cell immunotherapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A force measurement platform for a vitreoretinal surgical simulator using an artificial eye module integrated with a quartz crystal resonator

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 74 (2022) Cite this article. To provide quantitative feedback on surgical progress to ophthalmologists practicing inner limiting membrane (ILM) peeling, we developed an artificial eye module comprising a quartz crystal resonator (QCR) force sensor and a strain body that serves as a uniform force transmitter beneath a retinal model. Although a sufficiently large initial force must be loaded onto the QCR force sensor assembly to achieve stable contact with the strain body, the highly sensitive and wide dynamic-range property of this sensor enables the eye module to detect the slight forceps contact force. A parallel-plate strain body is used to achieve a uniform force sensitivity over the 4-mm-diameter ILM peeling region. Combining these two components allowed for a measurable force range of 0.22"‰mN to 29.6"‰N with a sensitivity error within âˆ’11.3 to 4.2% over the ILM peeling area. Using this eye module, we measured the applied force during a simulation involving artificial ILM peeling by an untrained individual and compensated for the long-term drift of the obtained force data using a newly developed algorithm. The compensated force data clearly captured the characteristics of several types of motion sequences observed from video recordings of the eye bottom using an ophthalmological microscope. As a result, we succeeded in extracting feature values that can be potentially related to trainee skill level, such as the mean and standard deviation of the pushing and peeling forces, corresponding, in the case of an untrained operator, to 122.6"‰Â±"‰95.2 and 20.4"‰Â±"‰13.2"‰mN, respectively.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Optical demonstration of quantum fault-tolerant threshold

A major challenge in practical quantum computation is the ineludible errors caused by the interaction of quantum systems with their environment. Fault-tolerant schemes, in which logical qubits are encoded by several physical qubits, enable to the output of a higher probability of correct logical qubits under the presence of errors. However, strict requirements to encode qubits and operators render the implementation of a full fault-tolerant computation challenging even for the achievable noisy intermediate-scale quantum technology. Especially the threshold for fault-tolerant computation still lacks experimental verification. Here, based on an all-optical setup, we experimentally demonstrate the existence of the threshold for the fault-tolerant protocol. Four physical qubits are represented as the spatial modes of two entangled photons, which are used to encode two logical qubits. The experimental results clearly show that when the error rate is below the threshold, the probability of correct output in the circuit, formed with fault-tolerant gates, is higher than that in the corresponding non-encoded circuit. In contrast, when the error rate is above the threshold, no advantage is observed in the fault-tolerant implementation. The developed high-accuracy optical system may provide a reliable platform to investigate error propagation in more complex circuits with fault-tolerant gates.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Quantitative phase imaging through an ultra-thin lensless fiber endoscope

Quantitative phase imaging (QPI) is a label-free technique providing both morphology and quantitative biophysical information in biomedicine. However, applying such a powerful technique to in vivo pathological diagnosis remains challenging. Multi-core fiber bundles (MCFs) enable ultra-thin probes for in vivo imaging, but current MCF imaging techniques are limited to amplitude imaging modalities. We demonstrate a computational lensless microendoscope that uses an ultra-thin bare MCF to perform quantitative phase imaging with microscale lateral resolution and nanoscale axial sensitivity of the optical path length. The incident complex light field at the measurement side is precisely reconstructed from the far-field speckle pattern at the detection side, enabling digital refocusing in a multi-layer sample without any mechanical movement. The accuracy of the quantitative phase reconstruction is validated by imaging the phase target and hydrogel beads through the MCF. With the proposed imaging modality, three-dimensional imaging of human cancer cells is achieved through the ultra-thin fiber endoscope, promising widespread clinical applications.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Engineering#Materials Engineering#Chemical Engineering#Oxygen Evolution#Oer#Electrons5
Nature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the mechanically activated ion channel Piezo1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature25453 Published online 20 December 2017. In this Article, we highlighted important residues that could affect Piezo1 gating. Accordingly, in Fig. 3 and Extended Data Fig. 7 of the Article, we measured mechanically activated currents from cells that express alanine substitution mutants (M2493A and F2494A) of residues that we predicted as the hydrophobic gate of the channel. Our experiments showed that the single mutants cause a gain-of-function phenotype (Fig. 3g"“i). As a control, we also tested the double mutant M2493A/F2494A, which we found to be non-functional (Extended Data Fig. 7a,b).
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Monitoring of production of blood components by attribute control chart under indeterminacy

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79851-5, published online 13 January 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, concerns were raised about the rationale for the approach presented and the underlying reasoning. A post-publication review of the authors' mathematical arguments revealed a lack of clarity in the terms presented and inferences that are not adequately justified. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Tom's Hardware

GPD Win Max 2 Crowdfunder Reveals Pricing

GPD has finally revealed the pricing for its soon to be crowdfunded GPD Win Max 2 (opens in new tab) Steam Deck competitor. The GPD Win Max 2 has a 10 inch ‘bezel less’ screen and options for Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPUs, is nicely differentiated from the Steam Deck in terms of hardware, but until now we haven’t known which is the better bargain.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Single-cell system using monolithic PMUTs-on-CMOS to monitor fluid hydrodynamic properties

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 76 (2022) Cite this article. In this work, a single cell capable of monitoring fluid density, viscosity, sound velocity, and compressibility with a compact and small design is presented. The fluid measurement system is formed by a two-port AlScN piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer (PMUT) with an 80"‰Î¼m length monolithically fabricated with a 130"‰nm complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process. The electrode configuration allows the entire system to be implemented in a single device, where one electrode is used as an input and the other as an output. Experimental verification was carried out by exploiting the features of piezoelectric devices such as resonators and acoustic transducers, where a frequency shift and amplitude variation are expected because of a change in density and viscosity. A sensitivity of 482"‰Â±"‰14"‰Hz/kg/m3 demonstrates the potential of the system compared to other dual-electrode PMUTs. In addition, according to the acoustic measurement, the sound velocity, fluid compressibility, and viscosity coefficient can be extracted, which, to the best of our knowledge, is novel in these PMUT systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structures of LIG1 that engage with mutagenic mismatches inserted by polÎ² in base excision repair

DNA ligase I (LIG1) catalyzes the ligation of the nick repair intermediate after gap filling by DNA polymerase (pol) Î² during downstream steps of the base excision repair (BER) pathway. However, how LIG1 discriminates against the mutagenic 3"²-mismatches incorporated by polÎ² at atomic resolution remains undefined. Here, we determine the X-ray structures of LIG1/nick DNA complexes with G:T and A:C mismatches and uncover the ligase strategies that favor or deter the ligation of base substitution errors. Our structures reveal that the LIG1 active site can accommodate a G:T mismatch in the wobble conformation, where an adenylate (AMP) is transferred to the 5"²-phosphate of a nick (DNA-AMP), while it stays in the LIG1-AMP intermediate during the initial step of the ligation reaction in the presence of an A:C mismatch at the 3"²-strand. Moreover, we show mutagenic ligation and aberrant nick sealing of dG:T and dA:C mismatches, respectively. Finally, we demonstrate that AP-endonuclease 1 (APE1), as a compensatory proofreading enzyme, removes the mismatched bases and interacts with LIG1 at the final BER steps. Our overall findings provide the features of accurate versus mutagenic outcomes coordinated by a multiprotein complex including polÎ², LIG1, and APE1 to maintain efficient repair.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A Mathematical Model for Vibration Behavior Analysis of DNA and Using a Resonant Frequency of DNA for Genome Engineering

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60105-3, published online 26 February 2020. The Editors have retracted this Article. Following publication, major concerns were raised in regard to the lack of validation (against other models as well as experimentally). Several statements are unsupported, including the main conclusion that DNA in cancerous cells loses its ability for proteinization during DNA resonance, and therefore DNA resonance may be applied to control cancer. Moreover, the feasibility of its application in cancer treatment is unclear given the lack of specificity. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the conclusions of this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Calcium-tin alloys as anodes for rechargeable non-aqueous calcium-ion batteries at room temperature

Rechargeable calcium batteries possess attractive features for sustainable energy-storage solutions owing to their high theoretical energy densities, safety aspects and abundant natural resources. However, divalent Ca-ions and reactive Ca metal strongly interact with cathode materials and non-aqueous electrolyte solutions, leading to high charge-transfer barriers at the electrode-electrolyte interface and consequently low electrochemical performance. Here, we demonstrate the feasibility and elucidate the electrochemical properties of calcium-tin (Ca"“Sn) alloy anodes for Ca-ion chemistries. Crystallographic and microstructural characterizations reveal that Sn formed from electrochemically dealloying the Ca"“Sn alloy possesses unique properties, and that this in-situ formed Sn undergoes subsequent reversible calciation/decalciation as CaSn3. As demonstration of the suitability of Ca"“Sn alloys as anodes for Ca-ion batteries, we assemble coin cells with an organic cathode (1,4-polyanthraquinone) in an electrolyte of 0.25"‰M calcium tetrakis(hexafluoroisopropyloxy)borate in dimethoxyethane. These electrochemical cells are charged/discharged for 5000 cycles at 260"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1, retaining a capacity of 78"‰mAh gâˆ’1 with respect to the organic cathode. The discovery of new class of Ca"“Sn alloy anodes opens a promising avenue towards viable high-performance Ca-ion batteries.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Growth mechanics

During development, dendritic outgrowth is guided by an interplay among various factors, including evoked and spontaneous activity, chemical guidance cues and mechanical forces. The last of these is poorly understood, but in a new paper, Tao et al. show that in Caenorhabditis elegans, the mechanical forces encountered by dendrites during outgrowth are transduced by mechanosensitive channels into local Ca2+ transients that influence dendritic guidance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

I knew we had it

As we celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson, CERN's Director-General at that time reminisces about the years leading up to this milestone. You have full access to this article via your institution. Ten years ago, on the morning of the 4 July 2012 - and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simple sacrificial-layer-free microfabrication processes for air-cavity Fresnel acoustic lenses (ACFALs) with improved focusing performance

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 75 (2022) Cite this article. Focused ultrasound (FUS) is a powerful tool widely used in biomedical therapy and imaging as well as in sensors and actuators. Conventional focusing techniques based on curved surfaces, metamaterial structures, and multielement phased arrays either present difficulties in massively parallel manufacturing with high precision or require complex drive electronics to operate. These difficulties have been addressed by microfabricated self-focusing acoustic transducers (SFATs) with Parylene air-cavity Fresnel acoustic lenses (ACFALs), which require a time-demanding step in removing the sacrificial layer. This paper presents three new and improved types of ACFALs based on polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), an SU-8/PDMS bilayer, and SU-8, which are manufactured through simple sacrificial-layer-free microfabrication processes that are two to four times faster than that for the Parylene ACFALs. Moreover, by studying the effect of the lens thickness on the acoustic transmittance through the lens, the performance of the transducers has been optimized with improved thickness control techniques developed for PDMS and SU-8. As a result, the measured power transfer efficiency (PTE) and peak output acoustic pressure are up to 2.0 and 1.8 times higher than those of the Parylene ACFALs, respectively. The simple microfabrication techniques described in this paper are useful for manufacturing not only high-performance ACFALs but also other miniaturized devices with hollow or suspended structures for microfluidic and optical applications.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Elasticity of podosome actin networks produces nanonewton protrusive forces

Actin filaments assemble into force-generating systems involved in diverse cellular functions, including cell motility, adhesion, contractility and division. It remains unclear how networks of actin filaments, which individually generate piconewton forces, can produce forces reaching tens of nanonewtons. Here we use in situ cryo-electron tomography to unveil how the nanoscale architecture of macrophage podosomes enables basal membrane protrusion. We show that the sum of the actin polymerization forces at the membrane is not sufficient to explain podosome protrusive forces. Quantitative analysis of podosome organization demonstrates that the core is composed of a dense network of bent actin filaments storing elastic energy. Theoretical modelling of the network as a spring-loaded elastic material reveals that it exerts forces of a few tens of nanonewtons, in a range similar to that evaluated experimentally. Thus, taking into account not only the interface with the membrane but also the bulk of the network, is crucial to understand force generation by actin machineries. Our integrative approach sheds light on the elastic behavior of dense actin networks and opens new avenues to understand force production inside cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Imaging DNA double-strand breaks - are we there yet?

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) are fundamental to cell biology, from evolution to the latest gene-editing technologies. Yet, does an assay exist that truly quantitatively visualizes DSBs? Over-reliance on DSB detection by proxies can misguide interpretation of conventional assays, and more faithful DSB representatives await development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

1-Pbps orbital angular momentum fibre-optic transmission

Space-division multiplexing (SDM), as a main candidate for future ultra-high capacity fibre-optic communications, needs to address limitations to its scalability imposed by computation-intensive multi-input multi-output (MIMO) digital signal processing (DSP) required to eliminate the crosstalk caused by optical coupling between multiplexed spatial channels. By exploiting the unique propagation characteristics of orbital angular momentum (OAM) modes in ring core fibres (RCFs), a system that combines SDM and C"‰+"‰L band dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) in a 34"‰km 7-core RCF is demonstrated to transport a total of 24960 channels with a raw (net) capacity of 1.223 (1.02) Peta-bit sâˆ’1 (Pbps) and a spectral efficiency of 156.8 (130.7) bit sâˆ’1 Hzâˆ’1. Remarkably for such a high channel count, the system only uses fixed-size 4 Ã— 4 MIMO DSP modules with no more than 25 time-domain taps. Such ultra-low MIMO complexity is enabled by the simultaneous weak coupling among fibre cores and amongst non-degenerate OAM mode groups within each core that have a fixed number of 4 modes. These results take the capacity of OAM-based fibre-optic communications links over the 1"‰Pbps milestone for the first time. They also simultaneously represent the lowest MIMO complexity and the 2nd smallest fibre cladding diameter amongst reported few-mode multicore-fibre (FM-MCF) SDM systems of >1"‰Pbps capacity. We believe these results represent a major step forward in SDM transmission, as they manifest the significant potentials for further up-scaling the capacity per optical fibre whilst keeping MIMO processing to an ultra-low complexity level and in a modularly expandable fashion.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Efficacy of avapritinib versus best available therapy in the treatment of advanced systemic mastocytosis

Advanced systemic mastocytosis (AdvSM) is a rare myeloid neoplasm associated with poor overall survival (OS). This study (NCT04695431) compared clinical outcomes between patients with AdvSM treated with avapritinib in the Phase 1 EXPLORER (NCT0256198) and Phase 2 PATHFINDER (NCT03580655) trials (N"‰="‰176) and patients treated with best available therapy (BAT; N"‰="‰141). A multi-center, observational, retrospective chart review study was conducted at six study sites (four European, two American) to collect data from patients with AdvSM who received BAT; these data were pooled with data from EXPLORER and PATHFINDER. Comparisons between outcomes of OS, duration of treatment (DOT), and maximum reduction in serum tryptase were conducted between the treatment cohorts, with adjustment for key covariates. The results indicated that the avapritinib cohort had significantly better survival (adjusted hazard ratio (HR) (95% confidence interval (CI)): 0.48 (0.29, 0.79); p"‰="‰0.004) and significantly longer DOT (HR: 0.36 (0.26, 0.51); p"‰<"‰0.001) compared to the BAT cohort. Additionally, the mean difference in percentage maximum reduction in serum tryptase levels was 60.3% greater in the avapritinib cohort (95% CI: âˆ’72.8, âˆ’47.9; p"‰<"‰0.001). With no randomized controlled trials comparing avapritinib to BAT, these data offer crucial insights into the improved efficacy of avapritinib for the treatment of AdvSM.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy