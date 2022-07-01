Check Out How Much Texans Love Their Weenie Juice

I am letting you know right now, unless that tape is made out of gold. I would NEVER pay this much money for a VHS tape. In case you did not know, Heritage Auctions over in Dallas deals with some very rare collectibles. They have some very exclusive items. Comics, sports jerseys, wine, art, honestly a little bit of everything. Something I would expect to see at a garage sale and not at an auction house would be a VHS tape. I think at this point, we would gladly let anyone take an old VHS tape off our hands. Unless you have the VHS copies of the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, send them my way.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO