Tallahassee, FL

FAMU vs Jackson St Isn’t a Rivalry but Has Potential, Randolph Ross is a North Carolina A&T Legend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson State vs Florida A&M is a big game...

Raleigh News & Observer

Former Blue Devil target could decommit from UNC

For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
fanrecap.com

Kirk Herbstreit expects Miami Hurricanes aligned with Big 10 or SEC

In an appearance on Mad Dog Unleashed on Sirius XM ESPN lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was quoted by Nick Kosko of 247 Sports saying that the Miami Hurricanes with Clemson and Florida State could be destined to align with the Big 10 or SEC amidst the ever-changing conference landscape.
MIAMI, FL
WFMY NEWS2

Middle College at A&T valedictorian dreams of becoming a pediatrician

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle College at NC A&T valedictorian Josh Scovens knows what it’s like to balance both academics and athletics. The 18-year-old plans to study biology and dreams of going off to medical school to later become a pediatrician. He’s already accepted a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy West Point and will start this fall.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot, killed on Floyd St. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to police reports. The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report about a shooting on the 2300 block of Floyd Street at 2:25 a.m. When they got there, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
tallahasseereports.com

Opportunities Land at Tallahassee Airport

$145 Million in Private Investment Could Create Over 1,500 Permanent Jobs, Generate Millions in Revenue. On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Tallahassee City Commission heard a brief presentation from Tallahassee Airport Executive Director David Pollard related to two private investment projects seeking to conduct business at the Tallahassee airport. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

WCTV 4th of July programming changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the 4th of July holiday, WCTV is making some changes to its programming. 6 a.m.: The Good Morning Show at 6 a.m. A complete TV listing for all of WCTV’s channels can be found by CLICKING HERE.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFMY NEWS2

Former Winston-Salem church director of finance accused of embezzling over $27,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former director of finance for a catholic church in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling over $27,000 worth of funds. Marilyn Bertelsen, former director of finance at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling $27,930.03 for “tuition reimbursement” for classes at Johnson & Wales University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFLA

Florida teen attacked by 9-foot shark while scalloping

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager was seriously injured in a shark attack off the coast of Keaton Beach Thursday, according to reports. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel were called to help 17-year-old Addison Bethea who was bitten by a hark while scalloping near Grassy Island. According to officials, […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WRAL News

Durham man charged with murder in April triple shooting

Durham, N.C. — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Durham man and charged him in connection to an April shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Armani Walker, 25, is charged with one count of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Tractor-trailer, car crash on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two out of three lanes on Interstate 40 West in Greensboro were closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash happened at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard. The closure began at 5:17 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

5 arrested in carjacking, robbery spree in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — Multiple arrests have been made in a series of crimes committed in late June all connected to a carjacking, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on June 25. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked car in a parking deck on North Church Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

