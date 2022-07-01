FAMU vs Jackson St Isn’t a Rivalry but Has Potential, Randolph Ross is a North Carolina A&T Legend

For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.
In an appearance on Mad Dog Unleashed on Sirius XM ESPN lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was quoted by Nick Kosko of 247 Sports saying that the Miami Hurricanes with Clemson and Florida State could be destined to align with the Big 10 or SEC amidst the ever-changing conference landscape.
Greensboro, N.C. — Dudley returned to the pinnacle of North Carolina high school football in 2021, as the Panthers won the 3A state championship with a record-breaking performance against J.H. Rose in Chapel Hill. The Panthers have been a dominant presence in the 21st century, winning championships in 2007,...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle College at NC A&T valedictorian Josh Scovens knows what it’s like to balance both academics and athletics. The 18-year-old plans to study biology and dreams of going off to medical school to later become a pediatrician. He’s already accepted a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy West Point and will start this fall.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Monday morning, according to police reports. The Greensboro Police Department said they got a report about a shooting on the 2300 block of Floyd Street at 2:25 a.m. When they got there, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man cashed in on a $30 scratch-off ticket Monday, winning a $5 million prize, according to a N.C. Lottery release. Officials said Torrance Person of Greensboro bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from a 7-Eleven in High Point. Person chose to take home a lump […]
$145 Million in Private Investment Could Create Over 1,500 Permanent Jobs, Generate Millions in Revenue. On Wednesday, June 22nd, the Tallahassee City Commission heard a brief presentation from Tallahassee Airport Executive Director David Pollard related to two private investment projects seeking to conduct business at the Tallahassee airport. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to an incident on the 2700 block of West Tharpe Street Monday afternoon. According to a Tallahassee Police Department Incident Synopsis report at 2:26 p.m., TPD responded to an apartment complex in reference to a shooting. The report notes that...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to the 4th of July holiday, WCTV is making some changes to its programming. 6 a.m.: The Good Morning Show at 6 a.m. A complete TV listing for all of WCTV’s channels can be found by CLICKING HERE.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former director of finance for a catholic church in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling over $27,000 worth of funds. Marilyn Bertelsen, former director of finance at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling $27,930.03 for “tuition reimbursement” for classes at Johnson & Wales University.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager was seriously injured in a shark attack off the coast of Keaton Beach Thursday, according to reports. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel were called to help 17-year-old Addison Bethea who was bitten by a hark while scalloping near Grassy Island. According to officials, […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after what police are calling an accidental shooting. According to police, Emanuel Alphonso Heyliger II, 22, died from injuries he sustained in a shooting on Friday. Officers responded to Sycamore Glen Road just before 10 p.m. Friday when they received a call about a shooting. When they […]
Durham, N.C. — Federal agents on Friday arrested a Durham man and charged him in connection to an April shooting that killed one person and injured two others. Armani Walker, 25, is charged with one count of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and seriously injured, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 9:42 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Sycamore Glen Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim with a serious injury. No suspect […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two out of three lanes on Interstate 40 West in Greensboro were closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash happened at Mile Marker 224 near Exit 224 for East Gate City Boulevard. The closure began at 5:17 […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is delaying a controversial policy change that would see city residents fined for failing to roll back their trash and recycling carts from the curb. The policy states that people who leave trash and recycling carts out on the curb for extended periods of time would be […]
WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — Multiple arrests have been made in a series of crimes committed in late June all connected to a carjacking, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on June 25. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked car in a parking deck on North Church Street […]
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies say they have two active warrants for murder after a man and woman were found dead and two children safe at a home in Davie County, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Laquane Brooks, 31, is wanted. His address is currently unknown. Deputies say Brooks should be […]
