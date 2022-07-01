FAMU vs Jackson St Isn’t a Rivalry but Has Potential, Randolph Ross is a North Carolina A&T Legend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Middle College at NC A&T valedictorian Josh Scovens knows what it’s like to balance both academics and athletics. The 18-year-old plans to study biology and dreams of going off to medical school to later become a pediatrician. He’s already accepted a scholarship to attend the United States Military Academy West Point and will start this fall.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO